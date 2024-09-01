Publishing Your Book on a Budget

Publishing your own book may seem like an intimidating and costly task. In today’s age of book writing tools and self-publishers it can be accomplished rather inexpensively. Having a book to showcase your expertise and share knowledge with others can help grow your brand and reputation. It’s also a good way to share your legacy with family.Start by organizing your thoughts. Write down the goal of the book and what you wish to communicate. Capture ideas for chapters and sections as they come to mind. I like to use 3 x 5 cards. When you have enough content, start writing. I caution the use of artificial intelligence. There are associated costs and you may not get the product that reflects you.

Next, find a self-publisher by reading reviews and asking for references. Some will distribute your book on multiple websites and help market giving it a wide exposure. Others have their own large distribution channel and will use only it to sell your book. Pay attention to the royalties paid to you and how much they keep. Many require no payments upfront but will take their share from the sales. Self-publishers will offer services that include editing, cover design and marketing. Figure out what works best for you and fits your budget.

Other decisions to make include the size for your book, which font to use and whether it will be soft or hard back. An internet search will turn up good recommendations for each of these. If you would like to add illustrations there are many sites from where you can pay and download pictures. It’s important to keep it legal so watch the licensing.

Hiring an editor to review your finished draft is well worth the money. There are many free-lance editors with reasonable rates. They will help produce a professional level product that people will want to read. An attractive book cover can be created with the help of design artists found online. Armed with this information it’ll be time to submit to your publisher. They will create a draft for you to review with your cover. Seeing this proof for the first time is exciting.

Whether you write a chapter, page or paragraph a day, keep at it and before you know it your book project will be ready to distribute.

Ted Saul is a business coach and writer that assists with Business Plans, Project Management and Career Management. He earned his MBA from Regis University along with a Masters in project management. Ted can be reached on LinkedIn or by emailing TedSaulbiz@gmail.com.