Local Agencies Offer Explorer Programs for Youth Interested in a Career in Law Enforcement

Young people living in the Temecula Valley and surrounding areas with an eye on a career in law enforcement have ample opportunities to explore the possibilities.

The most popular law enforcement exploring careers include:

Correction Officers

Federal Agents

Military Police

Police Officers

Probation Officers

Sheriffs

State Police/Highway Patrol

The Explorer Programs provide educational training programs for young adults on the purposes, mission, and objectives of law enforcement. The programs provide career orientation experiences, leadership opportunities, and community service activities. The primary goals of the programs are to help young adults choose a career path within law enforcement and to challenge them to become responsible citizens of their communities and the nation.

Explorers will develop leadership skills and participate in community engagement, ride-alongs, law enforcement protocols, practical and tactical skills, conflict resolution, and many other aspects of the many careers local agencies have to offer.

Citizens of Murrieta between the ages of 14 and 20 years old are encouraged to apply year round for MPD Explorer Program. Email Officer Byrne for details: mbyrne@murrietaca.gov

Riverside County residents between the ages of 14 and 20 years old are encouraged to apply for RivCo Sheriff’s Explorer Program: https://www.riversidesheriff.org/812/Explorer-Program

While each agency has their own unique style and program, requirements and benefits are similar:

Be 14 to 20 years of age

Be able to partake in physical activity

Maintain a +2.0 GPA and have no failing grades

Be able to commit to meetings every week.

Be able to commit to some weekends for special events as requested

Minimal disciplinary issues at school, home, and negative contacts with law enforcement.

There is no cost to join

