How to Transform Your Restaurant Patio Into an Inviting Alfresco Dining Room

Climate change has dramatically affected the restaurant industry, and for many venues nationwide, inviting outdoor on-site dining options remain critical. Fortunately, commercial misting systems from Big Fogg can transform your restaurant patio into a cool, comfortable alfresco dining experience for guests—even in the sweltering summer heat. Here’s what you need to know:

Select High-Pressure Misting Systems and Fans

Big Fogg offers high-pressure misting systems and fans that can be custom-configured to keep your entire outdoor dining area cool. These units operate at 1,000 PSI to produce an ultra-fine mist that evaporates immediately, leaving your guests cool, refreshed, and dry. This evaporative cooling process reduces ambient temperatures by up to 25 degrees, helping you deliver an exceptional dining experience even during the most oppressive summer heatwave.

Misting Systems and Fans Are Easy to Install and Maintain

Misting systems from Big Fogg can be installed along ceilings and shade structures to preserve valuable floor space while providing overhead cooling throughout your patio area. To further enhance cooling, Big Fogg offers wall-mounted and portable misting fans that can be strategically placed throughout your venue to provide an added layer of spot cooling where needed.

To install our systems, we simply need access to a water source, electricity, and space for the system’s pump. We install systems through our own technicians and our reliable network of contractors nationwide, ensuring your entire restaurant chain is well supported wherever you have locations.

Maintenance on a Big Fogg misting system is easy as well. Comprised of stainless steel and other durable components, our misting systems deliver years of lasting performance with proper care. While hard water deposits may build up on nozzles over time, they can be easily removed by soaking them in household vinegar or calcium removers. Nozzles will also need occasional replacement to keep the system running optimally.

The Big Fogg Commitment

For the past 25+ years, Big Fogg has designed and installed professional misting systems and fans for an elite clientele, including NFL teams and stadiums, concert and festival venues, world-renowned resorts and theme parks, restaurants, wineries, and some of the nation’s most exquisite homes. Our commitment to service is unwavering, and our customers appreciate both the quality of our products and the diligence our team brings to every installation.

We understand the unique demands of the restaurant industry as well—one poor dining experience can create an unhappy customer and generate negative word of mouth that impacts your reputation.

Big Fogg Heating Systems

Big Fogg also provides, sells, and installs premium heating systems for restaurants and resorts. We offer some of the top heating lines from the USA and Canada. Big Fogg even makes its own heated seats to keep people, including professional athletes, warm during the frigid months.

Big Fogg Is American-Made

Big Fogg products and components are predominantly made in the USA. Unlike competitors who import Chinese cooling and heating systems, store them in a warehouse, and ship them out with a “Made in the USA” sticker, Big Fogg assembles and produces its own Misting Fans, Misting Tents, Inflatable Misters, Misting Stations, Misting Trailers, High-Pressure Misting Stainless Steel and Nylon Line Systems, Cooling and Heating Benches, and Air Conditioning Units.

Let us help you elevate the outdoor dining experience you provide by ensuring every guest leaves your restaurant with a smile and a fond memory to share with friends and family.

Visit us online at www.bigfogg.com to learn more about Big Fogg restaurant misting systems, or call us at 951-587-2460 at our Murrieta, California, headquarters.