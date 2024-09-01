The Sapphire: Timeless Beauty for September and Beyond

The beautiful dark blue of sapphires is the birthstone for the month of September, and a classic gift for the 5th and 45th anniversaries. But, did you know that sapphire can come in every color except red? Once it’s red, it’s a ruby. Sapphires offer a really good alternative to colored diamonds that are much more budget friendly. This is because sapphires are a 9 on the Moh’s Hardness Scale and are the third hardest mineral. These stones hold up really well to all kinds of daily wear and tear.

Sapphires were first discovered in ancient Persia, in about 800 BC. While sapphires are now mined all over the world in places like Australia, Sri Lanka, India, Madagascar, and Eastern Africa. The most famous places to get sapphire are Kashmir and Burma.

Star sapphire is a style of sapphire that has a star-like optical effect. This incredible effect is caused by a tiny inclusion, a natural birthmark inside the stone, of rutile which causes the light to reflect in a star pattern inside the stone.

