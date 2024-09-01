September Programs at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library

The Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library (30600 Pauba Road) has some awesome programs this September.

Teens can have some throwback fun at Retro Art Night on Thursday, September 19, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm. Get crafty with fuse beads, shrinky dinks, and more! Open to grades 7 to 12 with registration opening on Thursday, September 5,2024.

Come learn a new skill! Adults can join us for Beginner Crochet on Thursday, September 12, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. Learn and practice the basics of crocheting while meeting new people! This program is for adults (ages 18+) and limited to 25 participants. Registration opens Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Children ages 3 to12 are welcome to Homecoming at Hogwarts on Wednesday, September 4, 2024,at 3:30 pm.

Registration opens Wednesday, August 28,at 3:30 pm. Arrr ya’ ready to talk like a pirate? Franklin Haynes Marionettes presents The Princess and the Pirates, a treasure-filled puppet show on Wednesday, September 18,at 3:30 pm.

Storybook Art Club for ages 5 to 8 years returns on Monday, September 30, at 4:00 pm. Registration opens on Monday, September 23,at 4:00 pm. Babies to 12 years getting their first library card during September National Library Card Month get a prize!

Programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Temecula Libraries and registration begins two weeks prior to scheduled program/event dates. Please register at the library reception desk or by calling 951-693-8900.

For a full list of programs and offerings at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library, please visit TemeculaCA.gov/Library and follow @TemeculaLibrary on social media for updates.