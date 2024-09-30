Climate Change and Big Fogg’s “Cool” Solution

Global climate change is one of the most visible environmental concerns of the 21st century. According to the World Health Organization, climate change is directly contributing to humanitarian emergencies, including heatwaves, wildfires, floods, tropical storms, and hurricanes. These events are increasing in scale, frequency, and intensity.

Heatwaves and prolonged periods of extreme heat, in particular, are growing in duration, intensity, and magnitude due to climate change. This rise in heat levels is leading to greater health risks and putting a strain on power grids.

“June–August 2024 was the Northern Hemisphere’s hottest meteorological summer on record, at 2.74°F (1.52°C) above average. The season, which also marks the Southern Hemisphere’s winter, was the Southern Hemisphere’s warmest winter on record, at 1.73°F (0.96°C) above average. Globally, the year-to-date (YTD) ranked as the warmest ever recorded, at 2.30°F (1.28°C) above the 20th-century average of 57.3°F (14.0°C). According to NCEI’s Global Annual Temperature Outlook, there is a 99% chance that 2024 will rank as the world’s warmest year on record.” (Source: US Department of Commerce, August 2024)

Global warming, driven primarily by the accumulation of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere, has led to significant changes in the Earth’s climate system. The planet’s temperature has risen by an average of 0.11°F per decade since 1850. A Climate Central report indicates that during June to August 2024, one in four people on Earth experienced continuous climate change-driven heat.

The effects of hot weather are far-reaching, with significant economic and health impacts seen in agriculture, infrastructure, occupational health, productivity, and outdoor physical activities, including sports.

High-Pressure Fans: A Cool Solution

Amid the climate crisis, high-pressure misting fans have emerged as a practical solution to help address the rising temperatures. Big Fogg, a leader in outdoor cooling and heating solutions for over 25 years, is at the forefront of this innovation. Specializing in high-pressure misting fans and shade structures, Big Fogg’s products provide effective cooling and contribute to energy efficiency.

High-pressure misting fans work by creating a fine mist of water droplets that evaporate quickly, absorbing heat from the surrounding air and lowering the temperature in the immediate area. This technology can significantly reduce temperatures in outdoor spaces such as patios, sports arenas, and commercial venues, making them more comfortable during excessively hot weather.

By cooling the air efficiently, high-pressure misting fans help reduce the reliance on traditional air conditioning systems, which are major contributors to energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, these misting fans use minimal water compared to traditional cooling systems, making them a more sustainable option.

Research shows that misting can be a valuable tool in improving comfort in hot climates. Studies have measured the difference in skin temperature under mist spraying and conducted occupant surveys, both showing improvements in thermal comfort.

Big Fogg custom designs, engineers, assembles, and installs high-pressure misting systems and cooling fans for a variety of commercial, industrial, and sporting event applications. Based in Southern California, Big Fogg has been instrumental in providing advanced outdoor cooling solutions that align with sustainability goals.

“Since 1999, we’ve seen firsthand the gradual increase in temperature and the rise in major catastrophes related to extreme heat,” said Big Fogg CEO Christopher Miehl. “We are proud to develop products that help combat climate change and make a difference. While temperature and weather changes are often gradual year-to-year, comparing 1999 to 2024 makes the impact of climate change undeniable.”

With decades of experience in the industry, Big Fogg has honed its expertise in developing high-pressure misting fans and shade structures, including tents and inflatables, that not only enhance comfort but also promote health and safety. Big Fogg’s high-pressure misting fans are an example of how innovative solutions can make a tangible difference in mitigating the effects of global warming and climate change.

