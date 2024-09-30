City of Temecula Hosts Annual Temecula History Day

Join us as we celebrate Temecula’s Legends and Pioneers at our annual Temecula History Day event, hosted by the Community Services Department on Saturday October 12, 2024, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Sam Hicks Monument Park (41970 Moreno Road) in Old Town Temecula.

Travel back in time to explore Temecula’s rich history with educational games such as Flood the Temecula Canyon, Great Oak Acorn Gathering, and Temecula Rooster Pull Race. This free, community-wide, special event will include live music, tractor races, giveaways, and more! The first 150 attendees will receive free kettle corn and lemonade beginning at 10:00 am. Additionally, the first 150 attendees will receive a mining rough goody bag from the Old Town Temecula Mining Company.

Mayor James ‘Stew’ Stewart commented, “Join us at Temecula History Day, where our vibrant past comes alive! This is a fantastic chance to dive into the stories of our pioneers and legends who shaped our beloved City. With engaging activities and fun for the entire family, it’s the perfect blend of education and entertainment.” Please visit TemeculaCA.gov/TCSD for additional information. For updates on this event and other events and programs from the Temecula Community Services Department, please follow @TemeculaParksAndRec on Facebook and Instagram.