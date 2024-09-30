October Programs at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library

The Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library (30600 Pauba Road) has some spooky and exciting programs this month!

Wednesday October 2, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm, teens will get a chance to hear from local author, Zachary Roush during Dreams vs. Grit: How to Start & Finish Your Novel. Roush will read an excerpt from his Fantasy YA novel, “Kursed Kreatures,” and share his experience throughout the novel-writing process. This program is for grades 7 to 12. No registration is required for this event.

If you love the paranormal, then do not miss Haunted Temecula Valley on Thursday October 3, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm with David J. Schmidt, local storyteller and paranormal expert. Schmidt will take attendees through the haunted history of Temecula Valley. This event can be enjoyed by all ages and no registration is required.

Thursday October 10, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm, teens can get creative with cork board and string during String Art. Chat with friends while creating your string art masterpiece and enjoying snacks! This program is for grades 7 to 12 and is limited to 25 participants. Registration begins on Thursday September 26, 2024.

On Thursday October 17, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, get prepared at Earthquake Preparedness Seminar. Natural disasters and emergencies do not plan ahead, but you can! Learn the steps to take before, during, and after an earthquake. This seminar is for all ages and no registration is required.

Programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Temecula Libraries and registration begins two weeks prior to scheduled program/event dates. Please register at the library reception desk or by calling 951-693-8900. For a full list of programs and offerings at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library, please visit TemeculaCA.gov/Library and follow @TemeculaLibrary on social media for updates.