Drive to Survive – Tips for Parents

Congratulations! Your newly permitted driver has completed their first two hour lesson with a licensed instructor and their permit is now valid. Now what?!

As current or retired law enforcement personnel, Teen Road to Safety Instructors are uniquely qualified to establish an excellent foundation for exceptional driving skills. However, the bulk of the practice takes place with parents or guardians – 50 hours or more in the six months between permit and license, per the DMV. In our detailed lesson plans, parents are given a set of skills to continue practicing with their newly permitted driver, and are encouraged to use these tips as well:

Set a good example.

Remember, new drivers learn by example as well. As parents, our behavior behind the wheel is probably just as influential as the driving techniques we teach.

Be proactive.

Long before our new driver actually gets behind the wheel, we can help them become aware of safe driving practices. Pointing out road hazards and verbalizing safe driving techniques will help them connect the information with the appropriate actions they must take.

Lay out the ground rules.

When it is time for our new driver to start driving, set time limits, road restrictions and other rules before they start the car.

Practice, practice, practice.

In areas that are open and safe – practice starting, acceleration, turning, stopping and backing up. Good driving habits must become a natural reflex – and that only happens after months and months on the road.

Keep calm.

Loud voices and big gestures are distracting and are likely to add to any anxiety your new driver may feel. The calmer we are, the more calm our new driver will be.

Map the route.

Help our new driver practice route-planning before they start driving.

Discuss emergency procedures.

Talk about a variety of emergency situations and keep important phone numbers and an emergency kit in the vehicle.

Observe and learn.

Have our new driver point out good and bad driving behaviors displayed by other drivers.

Remember to praise.

Positive reinforcement and compliments help solidify good driving behavior.

Insist on seatbelts and distraction-free driving.

New drivers have lower seatbelt use than adults and higher incidents of distracted driving. Instill the importance of wearing a seatbelt and putting cell phones out of sight whenever driving.

Teen Road to Safety – Temecula offers a complete concierge service from online Driver's Education, to one-on-one behind-the-wheel instruction packages of 6 to 20 hours with expert law enforcement officers as instructors, to Advanced Training hosted once a month in South Orange County.

