Opals: Fiery Gemstones Make Stunning Centerpieces for Jewelry

Opal is one of my favorite gemstones. The fiery colors of white, blue and orange create a stunning centerpiece for any jewelry. While these are the colors we see most often in opal, this gemstone can come in a variety of colors. The rarest of these colors is the black opal, which has reflections of every color on it! Opals can also be dyed to change their color or enhance their natural color.

This gemstone is a 5.5 to 6.5 on the Moh’s Hardness Scale so it is very soft and we recommend it mostly be worn for special occasions. This gemstone is the birthstone for October, however, since it’s so soft, the very popular alternative is Pink Tourmaline, which is a 7.5 on the Moh’s Hardness Scale. Pink tourmaline is a beautiful dark yet vibrant pink.

About 95% of today’s opals are mined from Australia, however, they can also be found in Ethiopia, the US, Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras. Some people believe that this gemstone was first discovered in Queensland in 1869, while other archaeologists believe it was found in Virgin Valley in North America over 10,000 years ago.

Opals are very unique stones in the way that they absorb anything that touches it.

If you’ve ever swam or taken a shower with your opal jewelry, you may have noticed that the color drains from it for a while. This is because opals are very porous and when they absorb water it drains all their color out until they completely dry again. So, if you ever see your opal not sparkling with the beautiful fire that it normally does, let it dry out for a few days.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, opals can also become too dry. Meaning that it is a good thing to make sure you wear your opals at least once a month to keep them hydrated with your body’s natural oils. But make sure you don’t put any lotion or perfume on them!

Although opals take a little extra care when wearing, I love the beautiful jewelry they make.