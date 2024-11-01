An Introduction to Visage at the Vein Clinic

Visage at the Vein Clinic is a medispa which specializes in minimally invasive treatments to help our clients look and feel their very best.

The clinic was founded by two female surgeons who had an interest in aesthetics for themselves, and realized that they could also offer the treatments that they enjoyed to their clients.

In the beginning, we offered treatments for varicose veins (the large bulging veins on your legs which can cause symptoms of pain, fatigue and swelling) and spider veins (the purple and pink veins on your legs, face, hands and body). These smaller spider veins may not always cause symptoms but can make some of our clients feel self-conscious.

Especially in a warm weather climate like Southern California, our clients enjoy wearing shorts and sleeveless tops, and our treatments helped them to be less self-conscious about wearing them.

Due to high demand from our clients who enjoyed coming to our clinic and asked us for our opinions on a range of aesthetic treatments, we started offering other aesthetic treatments such as skin rejuvenation, including microneedling and platelet rich plasma (PRP) treatments, injectables such as Botox and fillers, and fat loss treatments including Coolsculpting and Morpheus Body.

Each of our treatments are ones that we use on ourselves, and we feel are safe and effective treatments, with minimal down time.

We pride ourselves on our relationship with our clients, customizing treatment plans for each person’s specific needs and desires, evolving those plans over time as necessary. We also realize that time and gravity stops for no person.

As part of this proper care and maintenance, we also introduced HydraFacials for deep skin and scalp cleansing to our practice and product lines we really love including Epicutis and SkinMedica.

Our goal is to help our clients look and feel fabulous which can increase their confidence to tackle any situation, big or small.