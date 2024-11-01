Grand Opening! – Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley Christmas Tree Lane: A Polar Express Adventure

This holiday season, Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley invites the community to hop aboard a magical journey at its Christmas Tree Lane: A Polar Express Adventure, running from November 1st to December 18th at Promenade Temecula.

Inspired by the beloved holiday classic, The Polar Express, this year’s Christmas Tree Lane promises a wonder-filled experience featuring an enchanting collection of beautifully adorned Christmas trees, each uniquely decorated to capture the imagination of visitors young and old. Some of the featured trees include “All Aboard! The Polar Express”, “Hot,Hot,Hot Chocolate “, “Believe in the Magic of Christmas “, “Next Stop,the North Pole!” and even a dazzling “Santa’s Workshop Playhouse.”

Key events at Christmas Tree Lane you don’t want to miss!

Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Mark your calendars for the official kickoff of Christmas Tree Lane on November 4th at 10:00 am . The Mayor of Temecula will be joining the celebration as we cut the ribbon and open the doors to this magical holiday display at Promenade Temecula. Be among the first to experience the festive trees and the spirit of giving.

On November 20th from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm , Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley will host a special evening mixer in collaboration with the Temecula Chamber of Commerce. This event is a great opportunity for networking and spreading holiday cheer while exploring the beautifully decorated trees.

Join the Murrieta Chamber of Commerce on December 5th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm for another evening of networking and festive fun at Christmas Tree Lane. Mingle with local business leaders while supporting a great cause.

Along with these featured events, Christmas Tree Lane will also include a variety of other activities throughout the season, including the highly anticipated final tree raffle drawing. The highlight of the event is the chance to win one of these magnificently adorned trees, with all proceeds benefiting the families, veterans, and seniors that Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley serves.

Raffle Tickets and Prizes

Raffle tickets are available for just $1 each, 25 tickets for $20, or 60 tickets for $50. Purchases of 60 tickets for $50 also include a $20 OFF coupon for the ReStore Design Center, making it a win-win for both holiday fun and charitable giving.

Supporting Affordable Housing

Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley works year-round to create affordable housing solutions throughout the region. Beyond Christmas Tree Lane, the organization operates two ReStores and one Design Center in southwest Riverside County. These locations not only provide affordable home improvement options but also support sustainability by repurposing gently used items and reducing waste in local landfills.

Affordable housing is essential to building strong, vibrant communities. It allows families, veterans, and seniors to live, work, and thrive in the same area. Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley plays a critical role in making this possible, whether through building new homes, repairing existing ones, or advocating for policies that promote affordable housing.

How to Get Involved

There are many ways to get involved with Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley. You can volunteer your time, donate, or purchase raffle tickets for Christmas Tree Lane: A Polar Express Adventure.

For more information on how to participate, visit the Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley website or call (951) 296-3362.