Help keep our community clean by maintaining a healthy sewer system

Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District (EVMWD) provides sewer services to nearly 130,000 customers, and we are committed to maintaining a safe and efficient sewer system for our community. We need your help to keep the sewer system running smoothly so that the neighborhoods and cities we serve can continue to thrive.

As a property owner, you are responsible for maintaining and repairing your sewer lateral- the pipe that connects your home or building to EVMWD’s sewer system. By disposing of non-dissolvable items in the trash or recycling bins, you can prevent messy, costly sewer backups.

Keep fats, oils, and grease (FOG) out of your pipes

Fats, oils, and grease from cooking can lead to sewer backups if poured down the drain. To avoid this, let FOG cool and place it in a proper container – either the trash or the organics recycling bin, depending on your city’s guidelines. Never pour these items down drains or toilets. Here are some tips for proper disposal:

Collect small amounts of fats, oils, and grease in a container, such as a coffee can or milk jug, and place it into the proper bin.

Scrape leftover food, sauces, lard, dressings, and cooking oils into a proper container instead of rinsing them down the sink.

Use a sink strainer to collect stray solids and prevent them from entering your pipes.

Maintaining a healthy sewer system is up to all of us. Sharpen your sewer smarts to prevent spills and protect our environment. To learn more, visit EVMWD.com or call 951-674-3146.