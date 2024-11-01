When To Develop a Career Plan

Like a business plan, a career plan can be a guiding document for the journey through your work life. Years ago it may have been your supervisor or manager who developed the path of your career. In this day of shifting roles, companies coming and going and resources available to learn a new “trade”, planning can help transitions go smoothly. When do you need a career plan? Here are some suggestions for when they may become most helpful.

In school or entering a new level of education. A career plan can mirror your study plan. This can be high school, college, or post-college education. It’s never too early to start dreaming about what you want to do when you grow up. And it’s never too early to start setting goals to achieve.

Working on your current job. Rarely does job status stay the same through an entire career. Companies change their business models bringing new opportunities for development and advancement. An offer to learn a new skill or position may seem like a good move but it’s not always clear. Having a thought-out career plan to weigh against can help when making these decisions.

When considering a job change even though the current job status is stable. Your career plan can help find the right position. You will know what you are looking for and not waste time following the wrong path. It can help keep you away from another mediocre or dead-end job.

When concerned about the future of your job as the rumors start coming, layoffs take place and the general health of the company is in doubt. The career plan prepares you for the unexpected. If you find yourself suddenly unemployed you have a strategy with immediate next steps.

As life changes take place like retirement. A career plan in these times is just as valuable. Many want to spend their later years giving back and contributing to the success of others. Put ideas into your career plan along with where you can volunteer and use your expertise.

It’s a good idea to always have some up-to-date plan in place. Most important is to not wait for company changes and layoff activities to take place. This can be too late to find what you like to do and put you into a position of compromising what is important to you.

Ted Saul is an author, business coach, and career coach who assists with Business Plans, Project Management, and Career Management. He earned his MBA from Regis University along with a Masters in project management. Ted can be reached on LinkedIn or by emailing TedSaulbiz@gmail.com.