How to ‘Shop Local’ this Holiday Season

Kimberly Davidson, Economic Development Director & Public Information Officer, City of Wildomar

A community thrives when local businesses are supported by its residents. By making a conscious effort to shop local, we can help strengthen this valley’s economy, create jobs, and maintain our unique identity. Here are several ideas for how the community can support small businesses this holiday season (and throughout the year):

Farmers’ Markets and Local Vendor Fairs

Our valley has its share of farmers’ markets and vendor fairs where local farmers, artisans, and vendors sell fresh produce, handmade goods, and more. Shopping at these markets ensures your money goes directly to small-scale producers, while providing access to fresh, locally grown foods and unique, locally made gifts such as candles, jewelry, skin products and more!

Local Restaurants and Eateries

Dining at and getting gift cards from family-owned restaurants and eateries can provide a great experience for friends and family. These establishments often use locally sourced ingredients and offer unique menu options that reflect the community’s culture and preferences. Supporting these eateries helps keep the local dining scene vibrant.

Hire Local Service Providers

Maybe a family member has been putting off a needed home improvement or fix-it project. Hire a local professional such as a contractor, plumber, landscaper or house cleaner to get the job done as a gift. Perhaps a gift card to a local salon or day spa to make that special someone feel fabulous! Our valley has numerous small service providers who rely on word-of-mouth and community support. By hiring them, you help keep your neighbors employed and the local economy moving.

Participate in “Shop Local” Events

Communities often organize “shop local” campaigns, holiday markets, or events like Small Business Saturday (11/30/24), where residents are encouraged to make purchases from local merchants. Participating in these events is a fun way to explore the wide variety of small businesses in our valley.

Local Businesses Hiding in Plain Sight

There are several national chains in our valley that are locally owned. Denny’s, Dunkin’ and Ace Hardware to name a few. Don’t forget to support those businesses as well, since the local benefit is there for them, too! Contact your Chamber of Commerce for more information on these local businesses masquerading as chains.

Spread the Word

Word of mouth is a powerful tool for small businesses. Share your favorite local spots on social media, leave positive reviews, and tell your friends and family about the great service or unique products you found. The more people who know about and support our small businesses, the more those businesses will thrive!

By choosing to support our local businesses, we play a key role in ensuring that our community remains economically strong, unique, and full of opportunities for future generations!