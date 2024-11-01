Teen Driver Road Map – Enroll Now to be Licensed by Summer

Let’s be honest, the prospect of guiding a young teen through the licensing process can feel a bit overwhelming. Years ago, Driver’s Ed was offered as a high school elective, and the path to licensing was clear and easy to navigate.

Any family with a 15-year-old is likely feeling the pressure to understand how to help them successfully make their way through the process.

Following these simple steps will alleviate stress and ensure success:

1 – A few months before the student turns 15 1/2, enroll in a DMV-approved Driver’s Education Course. Many students find an online self-paced course best suits their learning style and activity schedule. Students may take the permit exam once they are 15 1/2.

2 – Complete a Driver’s License application online and schedule a written test appointment with the DMV. The DMV requires:

Driver’s License Application (DL44) .

Certificate of completion of driver’s education (provided by the driving school)

Proof of CA residency

Proof of Insurance

Social Security Number

$45 application fee

Take a vision test and have your photo taken

Study for the knowledge exam – use the California Driver Handbook as a guide. https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/driver-education-and-safety/special-interest-driver-guides/teen-drivers/ or via this App: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dmv-practice-test-2023/id1563340662 Students have the option to take the exam via remote on webcam, on a DMV computer, or request a paper test.

3 – Enroll in Behind-the-Wheel training.

Begin Behind-the-Wheel training course – the state of CA requires 6 hours of professional, licensed driver training.The permit is not valid until the student has one lesson and is signed off by a licensed instructor.

Begin driving with your parents. State requirements are 50+ hours of supervised driving, including 10 hours at night.

4 – Take the Driving Test. When you have completed all of the above, have had a permit for a minimum of 6 months, and are at least 16 years old, you may make an appointment to take the final driver’s license test. What to bring to your Driver’s Test:

Original Completion Certificate for Driver’s Training (the Driving School will provide this)

Original Learner’s Permit

Proof of vehicle registration and insurance

A parent or guardian

5 – Take it to the Next Level. Enroll in an all-day Advanced Training focusing on collision avoidance. These next-level defensive driving skills are invaluable, and many insurance companies offer a discount to graduates.

Collision Avoidance

Hazard Recognition

Speed Management

Space Management

Controlled Skid Pad

Instructors are Active Duty or Retired Law Enforcement

Teen Road to Safety – Temecula is proud to offer complete concierge service from online driver's education, to one-on-one behind-the-wheel instruction packages of 6 to 20 hours with expert Law Enforcement Officers as instructors, to Advanced Training hosted once a month in South Orange County.

