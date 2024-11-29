I-15/French Valley Parkway Improvements-Phase II

FULL CLOSURES OF WINCHESTER ROAD ON-RAMPS to NB I-15

Please be advised that the Winchester Road on-ramps will be fully closed for extended periods in the coming New Year. These closures are necessary to construct essential connections to the newly added lanes.

Please see below for additional details:

Straight Ramp, West Bound Winchester going North Bound on the I-15

COMPLETELY CLOSED JAN 12 through FEB 14, 2025

Loop Ramp, East Bound on Winchester going North Bound on the I-15

COMPLETELY CLOSED FEB 18 through MAR 14, 2025

Both the Loop Ramp and the Straight Ramp

55-Hour Weekend Full Closure – DATE TBD

Please follow @CityofTemecula on Social Media to stay updated on the latest project developments. Information is also on the City website at: TemeculaCA.gov/FVP2