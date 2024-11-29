The Value of Water

Clean Water is the Gift We Give to Our Community Year-Round

Water is the foundation of healthy communities – it is essential for feeding and bathing our families, ensuring public health and safety, and operating local businesses. Access to clean, reliable water is crucial for economic mobility, food and energy production, and healthy ecosystems and the benefit of future generations. As we get into the holiday season, EVMWD is here to ensure our community the reliability of clean water always.

EVMWD’s role as a water provider goes beyond just keeping residents hydrated – we understand the value of and are committed to providing clean water year-round, no matter what the season holds.

Today, two-thirds of our water comes from hundreds of miles away. These supplies are becoming less reliable and more expensive. EVMWD is making important investments to increase our locally sourced and locally controlled water supplies. Providing safe, clean water to customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, requires energy, billions of dollars of infrastructure, and decades of human expertise.

EVMWD has nearly 150 infrastructure projects currently underway. From expanding our ability to treat and reuse wastewater, to pilot new treatment methods for the removal of forever chemicals, we are always working to improve our water system and keep our customers safe. To keep water costs affordable despite an increasingly unpredictable climate and mounting regulatory costs, EVMWD pursues a variety of funding opportunities, including grants and low-interest loans to balance water delivery costs and vital infrastructure investments.

To learn more about EVMWD’s work to provide the value of clean water 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, visit EVMWD.com/Value.