What to Put In Your Career Plan

My November article provided suggestions for developing a career plan. For some, it may be a proactive exercise to be ready for change while for others now is the time to seek a new role and move forward in a career. Whichever, here is a simple outline of how to write and what to put into the career plan.

First, list your accomplishments and where you’ve worked in the past. Include not only the positions held but also training, certifications and any other experience gained that may be useful in a future career. Take notes on how you obtained previous jobs.

Second document what you are doing today. Include the responsibilities and tasks you manage daily. Capture what you like and don’t like about your job. This will help as you define your goals list. Your accomplishments and present-day work may read like a resume but add to it the hard and soft skills learned. Highlight transferable skills such as project management, customer relations, and computer knowledge useable in almost any career path.

Thirdly and most importantly, develop goals you would like to accomplish in your career. Include short and long-term goals. Keep them specific and measurable. Along with jobs that are of interest, look back at favorite roles and what made them a good experience. Then create a goal to find a similar place and what it might look like. Also to prevent a reoccurrence, set a goal to not end up in a place where you weren’t content. Consider how much you need to earn and write a goal to meet that need. If you’d like to relocate, put this in the plan. Answer the question, what would be my perfect job?

With your goals in mind, create an action list containing what can you be doing to prepare for your next move. For example, networking can be key to finding the next job so give some thought to who you know that can help. If not sure about a job, see if there is someone you can “shadow” to see what it takes to do the work. Use sites like LinkedIn to connect with those doing the work you have an interest in. Participate in groups to build relationships and get the word out that you are interested in a new position. Finally follow companies Glassdoor.com to get an understanding of a company’s environment.

