Forty Years of I-15

It has been both recognized and criticized as one of the most congested sections of freeway in the

nation. And, as the New Year begins, improvements are well underway to relieve the almost

daily traffic gridlock on Interstate 15 as it crawls through the Temecula Valley.

Phase 1 of the four phase French Valley Parkway Project was completed n 2014—over a decade

ago—with the off-ramp at French Valley Parkway.

Phase 2 of the project is underway with a projected completion set for late Spring or early

Summer this year. This phase is designed to easy the daily bottleneck at the I-15/I-215 split.

Design services for Phase 3, to include a bridge over the I-15 at French Valley Parkway, are out

for bid, according to the City of Temecula’s website.

Phase 4 is so far in the distance we will probably have those long promised flying cars by then.

But was we look toward the future, it’s important to look back 40 years ago when work was

completed on I-15 though Southwest County connecting our region south to San Diego and

opening the path for almost all of the development that has taken place here since 1985.

The 1968 Federal Aid Highway Act provided funding for an Interstate highway connection

between Colton and San Diego to run through Southwest County. The new highway, for the most

part, would travel the route of existing, two-lane, Highway 395.

Kaiser-Aetna, which had purchased the 85,000 acre Vail Ranch in 1964, granted Caltrans the

right of way in the region recognizing the modern freeway as key to their planned development

of Rancho California.

In the early 1970s, work began in San Diego County on what would become Interstate 15.

Construction of the beautiful Lilac Road Bridge, which spans the freeway south of modern-day

Highway 76 in San Diego County, was under way in 1977.

Work began on the freeway project through Rancho California in 1975 but would stop and start

for almost a decade. The Rancho California Road bridge over the new freeway was completed in

1976 and the Winchester Road bridge finished in 1979. Both have since been widened

considerably.

Finally, in 1982, the three-year project was kicked off to build the four-mile, eight-lane section

from about where the Temecula Parkway offramp is today, past the U.S. Border Patrol station to

connect with the freeway in San Diego County.

In January 1985, officials with the California Department of Transportation strung a large paper

banner across one lane of Interstate 15 where it travels uphill from Temecula toward Rainbow

and the San Diego County line.

The plan was to have a procession of antique cars, led by a 1911 Ford Model T, crash through the

banner to mark the opening of a freeway section that would change Southwest County forever.

The completion of a four-mile, $26.8 million section of modern freeway meant motorists would,

at long last, be able to travel 88 miles nonstop from San Diego to Corona.

As a shivering crowd of about 50 looked on the wind that regularly whips through the Rainbow

Gap let loose a blast that tore through the large banner, ripping it to pieces. Undaunted, the

antique-car drivers proceeded through the remains of the banner and the modern freeway through

Southwest County officially opened on January 24, 1985.

The section’s completion paved the way for the first big wave of new residents that began

arriving in Southwest County in the mid- to late 1980s. Other improvements have taken place

along the way including the Overland Overpass over the freeway which was completed in 1999.

As we can see, freeway projects take time and money, lots of money. Those who remember the

1985 opening likely could not have imagined the region as it is today.