Temecula Sunset Market – Artisan Gifts, Delicious Eats, and Vibrant Entertainment

Get ready, Temecula! The highly anticipated Temecula Sunset Market is back to light up your evenings with an exciting blend of local flavor, live tunes, and one-of-a-kind finds. Beginning THU, MAR 13, 2025, Town Square Park (41000 Main Street) will transform into a bustling, open-air paradise every second and fourth Thursday of the month from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Whether you are a foodie on the hunt for mouthwatering gourmet bites, a music lover ready to groove under the stars, or a shopper seeking unique, handcrafted treasures, the Temecula Sunset Market has something for everyone. Stroll through rows of diverse vendors, sip on refreshing drinks, and savor a wide variety of delectable treats while enjoying live tunes that will have you tapping your feet.

This is not just another market – it is your midweek escape to good vibes, great company, and a lively atmosphere. Perfect for unwinding after a busy day or spending time with family and friends, it is the ultimate Thursday evening destination to celebrate our community.

Interested in becoming a vendor? We are still accepting applications! For more details or to apply, visit TemeculaSunsetMarket.com. For information on all upcoming events, activities, and programs from Temecula Sunset Market, be sure to follow @TemeculaSunsetMarket on social media for updates.