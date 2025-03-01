The Difference: Getting Your License Before 18 vs. After

Once upon a time, turning 16 meant one thing—getting your driver’s license and claiming your freedom! But times seem to be changing, and more and more teens are hitting the brakes on getting their license. According to recent statistics, the number of 16-year-olds with a license has dropped significantly over the years. Many teens are waiting until they turn 18 or even older before getting behind the wheel.

Before aged 18 or after?

If your teen waits until they’re 18 to get their license, the process is actually easier—on paper, at least. They don’t have to take lessons or complete supervised driving hours. Sounds great, right? Not so great, honestly.

Here’s the snag: those extra steps for teens under 18—driver’s ed, a learner’s permit, lessons, and required practice hours—exist for a reason. They help build a strong foundation, ensuring new drivers gain essential skills before hitting the road solo.

Let’s take a closer look:

If they get their license BEFORE turning 18:

Must complete 30 hours of Driver’s Education

Must get a learner’s permit and hold it for six months

Must complete 6 hours of behind-the-wheel lessons with a licenced instructor

Must complete 50+ hours of supervised driving (including 10 at night)

Graduated licensing laws apply (restrictions on driving at night and carrying passengers)

If they wait until AFTER turning 18:

CA learner’s permit required, regardless of age

No formal driver’s ed requirement

No mandatory practice hours

Can go straight to the driving test (with zero experience)

Sounds convenient, but skipping all that training can be risky.

The Danger of Skipping Proper Driving Training

Here’s where things get concerning. Young adults who wait until 18+ to drive often miss out on structured training, which means they lack the same level of supervised driving practice. This can lead to overconfidence without real skills—especially when they start driving with friends in the car. Studies show that new drivers, regardless of age, are at the highest risk of accidents in their first year behind the wheel. And when you add peer passengers into the mix? The risk skyrockets.

The Smart Approach (No Matter Your Age!)

Whether your teen is 16 or 18+, proper driving training is key. Just because the law doesn’t require something doesn’t mean it’s not necessary. That’s why we highly recommend following the same process younger teens go through:

Schedule 6 hours of lessons with a licensed instructor

Drive at least 50 hours with a licensed adult (including 10 at night)

Follow graduated licensing restrictions, even if they aren’t legally required

Resource the helpful CA DMV Parent-Teen Training Guide

Focus on defensive driving skills and real-world situations. TRTS teaches these skills at our Advanced Training – All-day Collision Avoidance Course

Driving is a huge responsibility, and whether your teen starts the process at 16 or 18, the goal is the same: to be a safe, confident, and skilled driver. So, if your teen is waiting to get their driver’s license, encourage them to still follow a structured approach. Their safety (and the safety of everyone on the road) depends on it!

