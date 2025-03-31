Common Cleaning Rules I Don’t Follow – Part 1

What if some of the so-called golden rules of home cleaning aren’t as essential as we’ve been led to believe? We’ve all heard the standard advice—follow these tried-and-true practices for a spotless home with minimal effort. But over time, I’ve tossed out a few of those rules, tweaking my routine to save money, simplify the process, and still keep my space sparkling clean. Here’s a peek at my rebellious cleaning hacks that might just inspire you to rethink your own approach.

Propping the Toilet Brush? Not Quite

You’ve probably heard the horror stories: toilet brushes are bacteria magnets, especially when they sit dripping wet in their holders. The classic rule says to prop the brush between the toilet seat and base after scrubbing, letting it air-dry to curb germ growth. Sensible, right? Except it’s not exactly practical. That brush can take three hours or more to dry—meanwhile, someone’s bound to need the bathroom. Who wants to dance around a propped-up brush?

My fix? After scrubbing, I shake off the excess water, give the bristles a quick spritz of Hypochlorous acid (a safe, effective disinfectant), and prop it up for just 5–10 minutes. Then it’s back in the holder, clean and ready for next time. No fuss, no lingering dampness, and no germ paranoia.

Fancy Toilet Bowl Cleaners? Pass

Walk down any cleaning aisle and you’ll be bombarded with flashy toilet bowl cleaners promising a sparkling throne. But I’ve ditched those chemical-heavy bottles for simpler, natural alternatives that work just as well—minus the harsh fumes. Baking soda, Borax, or Bar Keepers Friend are my go-tos for tackling grime. Got a stubborn ring around the waterline? A wet pumice stone scrubs it away (dry stones scratch, so don’t skip the soak). For a germ-killing boost, Hypochlorous acid steps in again. The result? A gleaming bowl without the synthetic overload.

Top-to-Bottom Cleaning? Not Always

The age-old wisdom of cleaning from top to bottom makes sense—dust falls downward, so why sweep the floor first? But I’ve flipped this script, especially when dusting. I start high with a wool duster, hitting ceiling fans, picture frames, lamps, and cobweb-prone corners, letting the dust drift down like a gentle snow. Then I move to mid-level surfaces—bookshelves, tables, TVs—armed with two microfiber cloths. The first is dry to grab the bulk of the dust; the second, slightly damp, traps any “flyback dust” that tries to resettle. It’s a one-two punch that leaves no speck behind, no matter the order.

Cleaning Your Way

These tweaks prove that cleaning doesn’t have to be a rigid checklist. It’s about what works for you—saving time, cutting costs, and still ending up with a home you’re proud of. Want to dig deeper into rule-breaking cleaning hacks? Stay tuned for Part 2.

Your home, your rules—why not make them fun?

For more inspiration, see Trish’s insights in The Spruce

https://www.thespruce.com/common-cleaning-rules-pros-actually-never-use-11680996