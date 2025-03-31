Temecula Chamber Announces the Winners of the 59th Annual Awards Gala

On Saturday, March 15th, 2025, the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Awards Gala at Pechanga Resort Casino. This premier event was a memorable night of elegance and excitement, with over 720 attendees. The evening included dinner, an extravagant silent auction, an incredible live ballet performance, an outstanding awards presentation, and a memorable after-party. The event was sponsored by Abbott and Pechanga Resort & Casino.

The Temecula Chamber proudly awarded the following businesses, organizations, and citizens:

Lifetime Achievement – Mark Macarro, Pechanga Resort Casino

Mark Macarro, Tribal Chairman of the Pechanga Band of Indians in southern California, was first elected to the Pechanga Tribal Council in 1992, and he is currently serving in his 30th consecutive year as Tribal Chairman. Throughout his tenure, Macarro’s vision for Pechanga has been to see Pechanga strengthen its Tribal sovereignty, political and governmental self-determination, and economic self-sufficiency while maintaining its distinct cultural identity. He holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Mark is married to Holly Cook Macarro (Red Lake Band of Ojibwe) and is the proud father of four children.

Citizen of the Year – Kim Gerrish, Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center

Kim Gerrish is the Executive Director of Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals and families impacted by cancer. She was their first employee 21 years ago and has made it her life’s work to ensure that no one faces cancer alone, as well as advocate for cancer care in our community. She is an executive with over two decades of experience in nonprofit work. She is passionate not only about cancer care, but also helping other nonprofits thrive. Kim’s leadership is marked by her ability to build strong partnerships, drive organizational change, and lead teams toward achieving meaningful goals. With a passion for making a difference, she continues to empower communities and foster long-term success at Michelle’s Place and beyond. Outside of her professional life, Kim enjoys time with her three grown daughters, her husband, and her grandson, Walker. She is a proud member of the Rotary Club of Temecula, a governing board member at Temecula Valley Hospital, and a member of several advocacy and nonprofit groups.

Bronze Business of the Year – JDS Studio

JDS Studio is home to multi-award-winning JDS Video & Media Productions, Inc. and JDS Actors Studio. This creative hub, founded by Diane and Scott Strand 21 years ago, has launched over 100 youth, teen, and adult entertainment careers while serving clients like City of Temecula and Abbott. As home of nonprofit JDS Creative Academy, JDS Studio offers inclusive California VAPA performing arts education and Title 17 video production job training, empowering diverse talent, across all abilities.

Sterling Business of the Year – Grapeline Wine Tours

Founded in 2002 by John and Kim Kelliher, Grapeline Wine Tours is Temecula’s premier wine tour experience. Offering shared and private tours—including the only 18-passenger Mercedes-Benz Convertible Shuttle in the region—Grapeline curates tastings at top wineries with scenic views and gourmet lunches. With over two decades of excellence, it’s the go-to for unforgettable wine country adventures, blending local expertise, exceptional service, and a passion for Temecula’s wine scene and beyond.

Gold Business of the Year – Bluewater Grill Seafood Restaurant & Market

Our mission is to serve great food in a casual relaxed environment by friendly and knowledgeable people at a fair price. We believe that fin-tastic hospitality is all about authentic relationships. Whether that’s you catching up with friends and loved ones over a meal or the connections made between our team and our loyal guests. It speaks to the collaborations we’ve created with longstanding partnerships with local fishermen and suppliers and the lifelong friendships that are made with the people who work to make Bluewater so great. These connections are the culture and life behind our restaurants that make us a family.

Platinum Business of the Year – Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac

Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac’s motto is “Making A Difference.” Terry Gilmore, President/Owner of Paradise, believes in giving back to the community and has created this culture within the dealership. For 32 years, Paradise has been ‘making a difference’ by giving generous contributions of resources and time that directly and positively impact our community and many organizations. Paradise is dedicated to excellent customer service and takes pride in being a ten-time GM Dealer of the Year winner!

Sapphire Organization of the Year – All From The Heart

All From the Heart ensures that the sacrifices made by our military families do not go unnoticed. Since 2003, we have planned and organized the Annual Support Our Troops Event that honors and helps military families in a time of need due to unfortunate circumstances. In addition, our Wheels for Warriors program provides independence and freedom to veterans by gifting them with power wheelchairs. We do this by accepting donated power wheelchairs and scooters, refurbishing them to the finest quality, and placing them as the need arises.

Ruby Organization of the Year – MilVet

MilVet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides essential support and resources to veterans, service members, and their families. Some of MilVet’s programs include Emergency Veteran Support, monthly Military Care Packages, Holidays for Heroes, and advocacy. The organization is committed to ensuring that those who serve our country receive the care and assistance they deserve during and after their service.

Emerald Organization of the Year – Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County

Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County provides academic support, sports, arts, S.T.E.M., career readiness, and leadership programs through before- and after-school programs and day camps. Operating 14 site locations in Temecula, Murrieta, and Lake Elsinore, they provide a safe, fun environment for youth to thrive. The organization’s mission is to inspire, enable, and support all youth to realize their full potential as successful, responsible, and impactful members of the community. GREAT FUTURES start here.

Valley Young Professional of the Year – John Jonker, Represent U

John Jonker is a business leader and entrepreneur with deep roots in the Temecula Valley since 1987. His diverse career includes leadership roles at In-N-Out Burger, Chick-fil-A, a mortgage firm partnership, and business development for Meridian Payroll Group. Now, as the owner of Represent U, he helps small businesses and nonprofits grow through marketing and events. An active member of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce and Valley Young Professionals, John is passionate about community and professional development. He and his wife, Sahra, have been married for nearly a decade and enjoy raising their two boys. They co-lead the Young Professionals group at Reliance Church. In his free time, John enjoys traveling, cooking, movies, and tabletop games. He credits his faith in Jesus Christ as the foundation of his success. When not busy with family, church, and work, John and his family love to watch movies, travel, and be outside.

Ambassador of the Year– Michael Scalise, Black Tie Productions

Michael Scalise is an Emmy-winning storyteller and founder of Black Tie Productions, a premier video and photography company in Temecula. With over 40 years in broadcast journalism, he began his career at KGTV (ABC) and KFMB (CBS) in San Diego, earning an Emmy Award in 1991 for a special which honored returning troops from Operation Desert Storm. In 2022, Michael retired from broadcasting to focus entirely on Black Tie Productions, bringing his fast-paced newsroom expertise to video production. As a Temecula Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, he’s affectionately known as “Mr. Ribbon Cutting” for his dedication to local businesses. His recent Reality Rally documentary earned recognition at the IndieFest Film Awards, solidifying his impact as a filmmaker. Whether behind the camera or supporting his community, Michael continues to craft compelling stories that leave a lasting impression.

Chairman’s Choice – Tammy Marine, Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley

With over 33 years in the nonprofit sector, Tammy has served as President and CEO since February 2005. She studied business administration at Colorado State University and completed the nonprofit leadership program at California State University – San Marcos in 1997. She lives in Temecula with her husband of 37 years, Scott, and has a daughter, Lindsay. She is a founding board member of Habitat CA and currently sits on the Advocacy Committee for both Habitat CA and also Habitat for Humanity International. Locally, she is the Secretary for the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce. Tammy also teaches a nonprofit leadership program through Mount San Jacinto College.

The Welty Award for Tourism Professional of the Year- Ken Smith, Galway Downs

The Welty Award for Tourism Professional is presented annually by Visit Temecula Valley, and Ken was the proud recipient. Ken Smith, the visionary behind Kentina Hospitality, has revitalized some of Temecula Valley’s most cherished hospitality venues under the theme “Legends Reborn.” His portfolio includes Galway Downs Equestrian Center, Danza del Sol Winery, Masia de la Vinya Winery, Cross Creek Golf Course, and Native Falls Campground. Galway Downs, a premier 242-acre equestrian facility, hosts international competitions and is a finalist for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics equestrian venue. His wineries, Danza del Sol and Masia de la Vinya, rank among the highest-rated in Temecula. Ken has also transformed Cross Creek Golf Course, enhancing both the course and event facilities. His commitment to hospitality excellence continues to drive economic growth and enrich the region’s tourism industry.

