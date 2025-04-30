Summer Survival Guide: Balancing Work and Family When School’s Out

Balancing work and life when the kids are out of school for summer can be a real juggling act, but with a little planning and flexibility, it is doable. The key is setting a routine that works for everyone in the household. While summer is meant to be more relaxed, having a flexible schedule that outlines work hours, playtime, and quiet time helps set expectations—for both parents and kids.

If you are working from home, take advantage of early mornings or nap times to get focused work done. Try time-blocking your day so you can clearly separate work tasks from family activities. For parents who need a distraction-free zone, a coworking space can be a game changer. These spaces offer a professional environment designed for focus, and stepping away from the house—even for just a few hours a day—boosting productivity and creating healthy boundaries between work and home life. Some co-working spaces even offer part-time options, so you can tailor your schedule to identify what works best for your family.

For children, having structure and routine provides things to look forward to each day or week, helping to reduce the constant question, “What are we doing today?” For example, an hour each day could be dedicated to quiet activities, while another could be for outside time. Do not underestimate the power of independent activities like reading, puzzles, or creative projects; they can be lifesavers during Zoom calls or deadlines.

Also, do not forget to carve out time for yourself, even if it is just 15 minutes of quiet in the evening. A little self-care goes a long way.

Most importantly, give yourself grace. Some days will feel chaotic, and that is okay. Balancing work and family life during summer is not about perfection—it is about finding what works for your unique situation and being present in each role as best you can. You’ve got this!