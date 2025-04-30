May is National Building Safety Month: A Time to Raise Awareness in Temecula

Each May, National Building Safety Month is recognized across the country to raise awareness about the importance of safe building practices, responsible development, and strong building codes. The City of Temecula would like to take this opportunity to encourage residents and businesses to understand the critical role that building safety plays in maintaining a resilient, thriving community.

Building Safety Month is an educational initiative led by the International Code Council (ICC), designed to promote public awareness of building safety and the professionals who work every day to ensure the places we live, work, and play are built to last. From homes and schools to offices and public spaces, properly enforced building codes help protect against disasters such as earthquakes, fires, and severe weather.

Temecula’s Building & Safety Division works year-round to ensure that construction within the City complies with state-mandated building codes and regulations. By enforcing these standards, our inspectors and plan reviewers help safeguard lives, property, and public investment. Whether it’s a new housing development, a home remodel, or a commercial expansion, safety is the foundation of every project.

This year’s Building Safety Month theme, “Mission Possible,” highlights the shared responsibility we all have in creating safe and sustainable structures. Residents can play a part by learning about permits, understanding when inspections are required, and hiring licensed professionals for construction projects.

While not everyone may interact directly with building code officials, their work is behind the scenes in nearly every building project. From ensuring proper fire exits in public buildings to checking that foundations are safe and secure, these professionals help ensure that structures are sound and that our community is better prepared for the unexpected.

As Temecula continues to grow, building safety remains a top priority. Building Safety Month serves as a helpful reminder of how smart planning, safe construction practices, and code enforcement contribute to the well-being of all who live and work in our city. To learn more, visit TemeculaCA.gov and search “Building and Safety.”