Big Fogg Misting Systems and Misting Fansbusiness of the Year Winner in Temecula & Murrieta

EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT MISTING SYSTEMS: WHAT TO KNOW

Misting systems and misting fans are rapidly gaining popularity as consumers and businesses discover the many benefits of outdoor cooling. These systems have become the go-to solution for patio restaurants, event venues, and backyard oases alike. Available in a wide range of sizes, materials, and configurations, there’s a solution to fit every budget and application—from under-$500 DIY backyard kits to large-scale commercial installations.

Here’s everything you need to know before you invest:

How Much Pressure Do You Need?

It depends on both the use case and the environmental conditions.

High Pressure (1,000 PSI)

Produces ultra-fine 3–5-micron droplets for up to a 25°F temperature drop, with virtually no residual moisture.

Ideal for restaurants, resorts, and high-traffic commercial patios.

Mid Pressure (300 PSI)

More budget-friendly, dispersing slightly larger droplets that evaporate more slowly.

Works well in dry, desert climates where a little extra moisture isn’t an issue.

Installation of High-Pressure Misting Systems

Professional Installation

Big Fogg’s own technicians—or our nationwide network of certified installers—handle everything from layout to startup.

DIY Friendly

Easily mount misting lines to walls or ceilings.

Requires only a standard water supply and an electrical outlet.

Performance in High Humidity

In humid environments, pair your misting system with wall-mounted or portable fans. The added airflow accelerates evaporation, keeping the space cool and comfortable without feeling clammy.

Water Usage

Big Fogg high-pressure systems and misting fans are remarkably efficient, using far less water than conventional air conditioners. Exact consumption varies based on nozzle size and system scale.

Maintenance & Cleaning

Nozzle Care: Hard water deposits can clog nozzles over time.

Use a commercial calcium remover or soak nozzles in vinegar.

Replace nozzles periodically for peak performance.

Custom System Design

With over 26 years of experience, Big Fogg designs and builds turnkey misting solutions for sports venues, entertainment complexes, hotels, and industrial facilities worldwide. Our expert technicians help you select the best components for your budget and application. We will:

Recommend nylon or stainless steel misting lines Calculate the optimal number and placement of nozzles Ensure maximum cooling exactly where you need it

