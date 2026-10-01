Dr. Dave’s Healthy Living – How Often Should You See a Chiropractor?

One of the most common questions I hear from new patients is, “How often will I need to see a chiropractor?”
It’s a good question, but there isn’t one answer that applies to everyone. The frequency of chiropractic care depends on several factors, including your symptoms, how long you’ve had the problem, your overall health, your daily activities, previous injuries, and what you hope to accomplish with care.
A person who recently injured their lower back lifting something heavy may require a very different treatment plan than someone who has experienced neck pain and headaches for several years. Likewise, someone recovering from an automobile accident or sports injury has different needs than someone who chooses chiropractic care as part of a wellness routine.
It Starts With Understanding the Problem
Before recommending a treatment plan, I believe it is important to understand the whole patient—not simply where it hurts.
A thorough examination may include evaluating posture, spinal and joint mobility, range of motion, muscle function, neurological and orthopedic findings, possible X-rays and other factors that may be contributing to a patient’s symptoms. We also need to consider work habits, previous injuries, physical activity and the stresses placed on the body every day.
The goal is to determine what may be contributing to the problem and then develop an appropriate, individualized plan of care.
Acute and Chronic Problems Are Different
When someone is experiencing a recent injury or acute pain, visits may initially be scheduled closer together. The objective during this stage is generally to improve mobility and function and help the patient return to normal activity.
As the patient improves, the frequency of care should be reevaluated. A treatment schedule should not simply continue unchanged indefinitely.
Chronic conditions can be different. Problems that have developed over months or years may be associated with previous injuries, arthritis, repetitive activities, prolonged sitting, poor posture or the normal wear and tear that occurs over a lifetime.
In these cases, improvement may take more time, and progress should be regularly evaluated so care can be modified appropriately.
What About Wellness Care?
Another question I hear is, “If I start seeing a chiropractor, will I have to go forever?”
No.
Some patients complete a course of care, reach their goals and return only if another problem develops. Others choose periodic chiropractic visits because they feel it helps them maintain mobility and remain active.
That decision should always be based on the individual patient’s needs and goals.
I often compare wellness care to other healthy habits. We exercise even when our muscles don’t hurt. We visit the dentist even when we don’t have a toothache. In much the same way, some people choose to pay attention to spinal and joint function before discomfort becomes significant.
Your Lifestyle Matters
Our bodies are affected by what we do every day.
Sitting at a computer for eight hours, repeatedly lifting at work, caring for children, driving long distances, gardening, exercising and playing sports all place different demands on the spine, joints and muscles.
That is why I encourage patients to look beyond what happens during an office visit. Posture, stretching, strengthening, movement, ergonomics and healthy lifestyle habits can all play an important role in maintaining function.
Chiropractic care should not simply be about helping someone feel better for the moment. The larger goal is to help people move better, function better and remain active doing the things they enjoy.
So, How Often Should You Go?
The best answer is: as often as is appropriate for your individual condition—and no more than necessary.
There should never be a predetermined number of visits that applies to every patient. Your care should be based on your examination findings, symptoms, response to treatment and personal health goals.
Most importantly, your progress should be regularly reevaluated. As your condition changes, your care plan should change with it.
After more than 30 years in chiropractic practice, one thing I have learned is that no two patients are exactly alike. Good healthcare begins by listening to the patient, performing a thorough evaluation and creating a plan that makes sense for that individual.
Your spine has to carry you through an entire lifetime. Taking care of it is an important part of taking care of you.
NEW PATIENT SPECIAL — ONLY $49
(A $475 Value)
If you’ve been thinking about seeing a chiropractor, now is a great time to get started.
Your $49 New Patient Special includes:
- Comprehensive Chiropractic Examination
- X-rays, if medically necessary
- Personalized Report of Findings
Let Dr. Dave help determine what may be causing your discomfort and whether chiropractic care is appropriate for you.
Dr. David A. Pommerenck, D.C.
Pommerenck Chiropractic
25095 Jefferson Ave., Suite 203
Murrieta, CA 92562
(951) 894-5006 (Text) 951-535-4165
www.drdavechiropractic.com
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