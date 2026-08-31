Dr. Dave’s Healthy Living

Back to School: Is Your Child’s Backpack Too Heavy?
Simple Steps to Protect Young Backs, Necks, and Shoulders
Pommerenck Chiropractic – Murrieta
It’s back-to-school time! New teachers, new classrooms, new school supplies—and, for many students, a backpack that seems to get heavier every week.
As a chiropractor, one thing I encourage parents to pay attention to is how much their child is carrying and how they are carrying it.
A backpack may seem harmless, but when it is too heavy, poorly fitted, or worn incorrectly, it can contribute to back, neck, and shoulder discomfort. A child carrying too much weight may compensate by leaning forward, rounding the shoulders, or changing the way he or she walks.
The good news is that a few simple changes can make a big difference.
How Heavy Is Too Heavy?
One of the easiest things parents can do is weigh the backpack.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that a backpack generally not exceed 15% of a child’s body weight.
Remember, that includes everything in the backpack: books, laptop or tablet, lunch, water bottle, sports equipment, and all those little things that somehow accumulate during the school week.
If your child has to lean forward just to support the backpack, that’s a strong indication that the pack is too heavy.
The Right Way to Wear a Backpack
Use BOTH shoulder straps. This may be the most important habit to teach your child. Wearing a backpack over one shoulder places the load unevenly on the body and can strain muscles. Both straps should be adjusted evenly.
Keep the backpack close to the body. Tighten the shoulder straps so the backpack sits snugly against the back rather than hanging loosely away from it.
Don’t let it hang too low. The backpack should sit around the middle of the back, with the bottom resting near the curve of the lower back. It should not hang more than about four inches below the waistline.
Choose wide, padded straps. Thin straps can dig into the shoulders. Look for two broad, adjustable padded shoulder straps and, ideally, a padded back.
Use the waist or chest strap. If the backpack has one, use it. These straps help keep the backpack close to the body and distribute its weight more evenly.
Pack It Right, Too
How you load the backpack matters almost as much as how you wear it.
Place the heaviest items closest to the child’s back. Books, binders, and laptops shouldn’t be bouncing around in the outermost compartment.
Use the different compartments to distribute the load evenly from side to side.
And here’s one of my favorite recommendations for parents:
Empty the backpack once a week.
You might be surprised at what your child has been carrying around unnecessarily: old assignments, extra books, forgotten water bottles, and who knows what else!
Teach Children How to Pick It Up
A heavy backpack shouldn’t be picked up by bending over at the waist.
Instead, teach your child to bend the knees, keep the backpack close to the body, and use the legs to lift. The American Academy of Pediatrics specifically recommends bending at the knees when picking up a backpack to help avoid back strain.
Watch Your Child Walk
Parents can learn a lot simply by watching their child put on the backpack and walk across the room.
Does your child lean forward?
Are the shoulders rounded?
Is one shoulder higher than the other?
Does the backpack hang far away from the body?
Does your child complain that the straps hurt?
Is there back, neck, or shoulder pain after school?
If so, take a closer look at the backpack’s weight and fit. Persistent pain in a child or teenager should not simply be ignored.
Dr. Dave’s 5 Backpack Rules
- LIGHTEN IT — Keep the backpack at no more than about 15% of the child’s body weight.
- USE TWO STRAPS — Never routinely carry it over just one shoulder.
- WEAR IT HIGH & CLOSE — The pack should rest snugly against the middle of the back, not sag toward the buttocks.
- HEAVY ITEMS GO CLOSEST TO THE BACK — Use compartments to keep the load balanced.
- LIFT WITH THE LEGS — Bend the knees instead of bending forward at the waist.
Backpacks are part of school life, but back pain doesn’t have to be.
Taking a few minutes at the beginning of the school year to properly fit your child’s backpack—and checking it periodically throughout the year—is a simple way parents can help their children develop healthier habits.
Have a healthy, happy, and safe school year!
Dr. David A. Pommerenck, D.C., has more than 30 years of experience in chiropractic care. He practices at Pommerenck Chiropractic in Murrieta.
🎒BACK-TO-SCHOOL SPECIAL
Is your child complaining of back, neck, or shoulder discomfort?
Start the school year with a healthy spine!
$49 NEW PATIENT (Approx $475.00 Value)
Includes:
- Chiropractic Examination
- X-Rays, if necessary
- Report of Exam and X-ray Findings
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