Social Media Marketing Training Event Menifee, CA

On Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 1p.m.-3p.m., the Inland Empire Small Business Development Center (IESBDC) will host a FREE Social Media Marketing Training Event at Menifee City Hall (Council Chambers), 29844 Haun Rd. Jacqueline Scott, SBDC Business Consultant, will discuss Social Media Marketing Basics and Strategy including:

What is Social Media Marketing?

Getting Started on Social Media

Hashtags and How to Use Them

Creating a Social Media Strategy

Running Campaigns on Social Media

This no-cost seminar was made possible through the support of the City of Menifee and the Menifee B3 Program. Pre-registration is required, as seating is limited. For more information or to register, please visit www.inlandempiresbdc.org.

The Inland Empire Small Business Development Center (SBDC) offers no-cost business consulting and training to current business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. For more information on Inland Empire SBDC, visit www.inlandempiresbdc.org or call (909) 983-5005. To learn more about upcoming events, resources and trainings for small businesses, please visit www.MenifeeBusiness.com or email econdev@cityofmenifee.us.

