Estate Planning and Charitable Giving: Expressing Gratitude

Estate planning distributes your assets to natural heirs, such as spouses, children, and grandchildren. This allows your resources to support your family members’ dreams and lifestyle, in any way that you choose. An estate gift reflects gratitude for your heirs and their role in your life.
Beyond family and friends, estate planning offers another way to express gratitude: charitable gifts. For many, charitable giving centers around cash gifts to a favorite nonprofit organization, but some of the best methods involve estate planning.
If you have a favorite charity and are grateful for its mission, here are answers to a few questions some have about estate gifts:
What are the advantages of making charitable gifts from my estate?
One important advantage is that an estate gift typically goes to a named charity in the future, without affecting your current budget, lifestyle, or asset ownership. You can allocate either a reasonable fixed amount or percentage of your estate to help ensure your other heirs are treated fairly.
Which charities are eligible for estate gifts?
Any charity designated by the IRS as a nonprofit organization can receive both cash and estate gifts. All eligible charities must document their nonprofit status to assure donors their gift is truly for a charitable purpose.
How do I select a charity for an estate gift?
Most people begin their charitable giving close to home, regularly giving to religious, health, or community nonprofits. These organizations can also receive estate gifts, and local donations may have more impact than gifts to national charities. Ultimately, choose organizations whose long-term missions matter to you or your family.
How do I know which type of charitable gift is best for my estate plan?
The best option depends on your estate’s size, tax considerations, and other heirs. Charitable gifts can be easily included in your will or trust, and other tax-advantaged strategies may be available. While some charities may promote certain types of charitable gift structures, an estate planning attorney can help evaluate the type and amount of gift.
What are the next steps?
If you’re ready to learn more about how to include charitable giving in your estate plan, you can contact us for a consultation or attend one of our workshops to get more information. Visit www.estateplanningworkshop.org for upcoming workshop dates, or schedule a consultation today at (951) 414-3731.www.estateplanningworkshop.org.
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