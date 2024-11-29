Finish the Year Strong: Wise Holiday Spending & Financial Planning Tips for 2025

The holiday season is here, and while it’s a time of joy and celebration, it can also bring some financial stress if you need to prepare. As we move into December, I want to share some tips to help you manage your holiday expenses wisely, finish the year strong, and plan for a stronger financial start in 2025. Whether you’re shopping for loved ones or running a local business, let’s help, encourage, and build each other up.

Avoid Overspending with a Rule-Based Buying Process

(Need help? Let us help you create your rules.)

For many families, holiday spending can quickly spiral out of control. Sticking to a plan and avoiding impulsive purchases can help avoid financial regrets after the season ends. Here’s a simple process to follow:

Set a Budget: This is the cornerstone of your holiday financial plan. Determine how much you can comfortably spend on gifts, meals, and travel without dipping into savings or debt. Make a List: Write down who you’re buying for and what you intend to spend on each person. Stick to the list! Comparison Shop: Take advantage of sales and promotions, but avoid getting swept up in the frenzy. Remember, deals are only worth it if the purchase was already part of your plan. Pay in Cash or Debit: Avoid using credit cards for holiday purchases. Paying upfront helps keep you grounded and ensures you don’t carry any financial burdens into the new year.

Support Local Businesses & Shop Local

As an ambassador for the Murrieta-Wildomar Chamber of Commerce, I urge you to consider local businesses for your holiday shopping. Our community is home to some fantastic small businesses. Whether picking up unique gifts, booking a service, or dining out, supporting our local businesses keeps money circulating in the community and adds a personal touch to your holiday season.

When you support local businesses, you’re investing in our community. Let’s work together to help them thrive this holiday season.

Year-End Financial Planning: Get Ready for a Successful 2025

With the new year approaching, now is the perfect time to tackle some lastminute financial planning. This is especially important when considering how tax strategies impact your financial well-being. Here are a few quick tips:

Review Tax Strategies: Ensure you’ve maximized contributions to retirement accounts and consider any charitable donations for potential tax deductions. Assess Your Finances: Review your financial strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT). This will give you a clear idea of your position going into 2025. Plan for the Future: Set new financial goals for 2025, whether saving for a big purchase, increasing retirement contributions, or paying down debt. Starting early will set you on the right path.

At Behavior Shift, we are committed to helping you organize your finances and enjoy the holidays without financial strain.

From my family to yours, Happy Holidays!

In Christ,

Kevin Apolinar

https://www.behavior-shift.com

951-635-7687