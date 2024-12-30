American Taxpayers Face Potential Tax Hikes in 2026 with TCJA Expiration

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) introduced temporary tax cuts that are set to sunset after 2025. If Congress allows the TCJA to expire as scheduled, significant changes to the tax system will occur in 2026, affecting tax rates, brackets, and deductions. According to projections by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), 62 percent of tax filers could experience tax increases.

Changes to Tax Brackets and Rates

The TCJA retained a seven-bracket structure but lowered five of the seven tax rates and adjusted the widths of tax brackets. If the TCJA expires, tax rates will rise for most brackets. For example, the second bracket would increase from 12% to 15%, the third from 22% to 25%, and the top rate would revert from 37% to 39.6%. Additionally, income thresholds for each bracket would narrow, subjecting more income to higher rates.

Standard Deduction, Personal Exemption, and Child Tax Credit

The TCJA nearly doubled the standard deduction and expanded the child tax credit, but expiration would reverse these changes. The standard deduction would shrink to $8,350 for single filers, $16,700 for joint filers, and $12,250 for head of household filers—significantly less than the amounts allowed if the TCJA continued. Personal exemptions, which were eliminated under the TCJA, would return at $5,300 per person.

The maximum child tax credit would also decrease from $2,000 to $1,000, and the phaseout threshold would lower to $75,000 for single filers and $110,000 for joint filers, compared to the TCJA’s thresholds of $200,000 and $400,000, respectively. Other dependent credits of $500 would also be eliminated.

Itemized Deductions, Pease Limitation, and the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT)

The TCJA placed limitations on itemized deductions, including a $10,000 cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions and reduced mortgage interest deduction limits. If the TCJA expires, these limitations will be lifted, but the Pease limitation on high-income taxpayers would return, effectively acting as a surtax. Additionally, the thresholds for the AMT would decrease, exposing more taxpayers to this alternative tax system.

Broader Implications

The expiration of the TCJA would reverse many tax benefits enjoyed by individuals and families, leading to increased tax liabilities for a majority of filers. Taxpayers across all income levels benefited from the TCJA’s provisions, but the return to pre-TCJA tax structures in 2026 would result in significant tax increases and increased complexity in the tax code.

Higher Taxes on the Horizon

The TCJA brought substantial tax cuts and simplified provisions for many taxpayers. Without Congressional action to extend or revise its provisions, the expiration of the TCJA will result in higher taxes for most Americans starting in 2026. Policymakers and taxpayers alike should consider the potential impact of these changes as the sunset date approaches. If you own a business, now is the time to prepare for these potential changes.

At Elite Tax Partners, we specialize in proactive tax planning to help business owners like you stay ahead of the curve. Contact us today to schedule a consultation and ensure your business is ready for 2026 and beyond. 951-633-1040