Four Technology Investments That Actually Return the Money

If we have not met yet, there is a good chance you already know us. TVC, Inc. is a locally based company that has been the people who kept your phones working since 1989. And we still are.
Along the way we grew into managed IT support, network/WiFi equipment, high speed internet & voice services, and phone solutions, still focused on small to mid-sized companies across the Valley and surrounding region. In practice that means a team you can sit down face to face for one local partner instead of multiple vendors pointing at each other when something breaks.
Most business leaders know their technology is strained, but question what fixes give the best return on investment – here are four that do:
Carrier and circuit review. Contracts signed a year or more ago are frequently priced above current market. We regularly find clients paying more for less bandwidth than is available today. In several cases the upgrade has come in at or below the existing monthly spend. Utilize our complimentary technology evaluation to find out!
Hardware refresh ahead of the busy season. Aging workstations and switches fail under load, and they fail at the worst possible time. Replacing on your schedule costs a fraction of replacing on emergency timeframe.
Phone platform evaluation. Cloud and hybrid systems have closed the feature gap with legacy equipment while eliminating maintenance costs on hardware that is nearing or at the end of support.
Backup and recovery verification. It’s not necessarily whether backups are running, but whether they work. There is a meaningful difference, and it is worth confirming before you need to know.
The return on each of these is measurable: lower monthly cost, fewer downtime hours, less staff time lost to workarounds. None of these are glamorous, but all of them show up on the bottom line with improved uptime.
Then there is a Timing Advantage: Section 179 tax deduction
There is also a tax consideration worth factoring into the decision. Section 179 of the IRS tax code lets businesses deduct the full purchase price of qualifying equipment, vehicles, or software in the year it is placed in service, rather than depreciating that cost over several years.
Qualifying property includes tangible personal property used in the business, machinery, office furniture and computers, off-the-shelf software, qualified improvements to business real property, and vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating over 6,000 pounds.
The detail that catches people is timing. Equipment must be placed in service, not simply ordered, before your tax year closes. Given current lead times, fall is the practical window to evaluate what you need. Then your CPA can confirm how the deduction applies to your situation.
If you want a second set of eyes on where your technology dollars are going, we offer a complimentary technology evaluation and are happy to investigate! We are right down the road, we answer our phones, and a review costs nothing. So if our solutions do not help you, there is no cost or obligation!
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