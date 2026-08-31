Seven years ago, Sebastian Sidi opened his Menifee studio and garage to a small group of local business owners looking to connect, build relationships, and support one another. What began as a modest gathering has grown into the Temecula Valley Business EXPO, now entering its fourth year as one of the region’s largest business and community events.
The 2026 EXPO will take place on Thursday, November 12, from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Murrieta Hot Springs Resort Event Center. More than 100 vendors will participate, and nearly 1,500 business professionals and community residents are expected to attend. All vendor booths are SOLD out.
Guests will enjoy complimentary food, wine tasting, raffle prizes, entertainment, and networking opportunities.
A special Regional Mayors Meet & Greet will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Six local mayors and Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington are scheduled to participate, representing Temecula, Murrieta, Menifee, Wildomar, Hemet, and Perris. Additional county supervisors, state legislators, members of Congress, and other elected officials have also been invited.
The EXPO is organized by local entrepreneurs Sebastian Sidi and Jonathan Montanez. Sidi is a PBS-featured pianist and performing artist, owner of Sebaz Video Productions, a Temecula Valley Chamber board member, and part of the TEDx Temecula organizing team. Montanez is the owner of Life of the BARty and the Main organizer for TEDx Temecula.
Together, they have transformed a small garage gathering into a regional event connecting businesses, residents, community organizations, and elected leaders.
Admission is free, giving local families, entrepreneurs, and community members an opportunity to experience the region’s growing business community in one welcoming setting.
- From a Menifee Garage to a Major Regional Business EXPO - August 31, 2026