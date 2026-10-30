Happy 4th Birthday!

Just four short years ago, the S&P 500 reached its lowest level of the 2022 bear market in October. At the time, inflation was climbing at its fastest pace since the 1970s, the Federal Reserve was raising interest rates rapidly, and recession fears were widespread. Sentiment among consumers, businesses, and investors was deeply negative, and it was difficult to imagine conditions improving. In short, things were bad.
Fast forward to today, and the situation couldn’t feel more different. Major market indices are near all-time highs, and the economy has been resilient, driving corporate earnings higher and keeping the unemployment rate low. Inflation is still a challenge with energy prices being a key source of the problem this year, but it is no longer rising at a double-digit pace.
During these four years, the S&P 500 has more than doubled over this period, benefiting investors who have maintained a stock heavy focus.
Historically, bull markets have lasted much longer than bear markets, often running five to ten years or more, including two recent cycles that lasted more than a decade. Of course, no two market cycles are identical, and bad things can happen. So, as the bull market enters its fifth year, it is important to remember that market and economic conditions can turn around when they’re least expected. The market cycle that began in 2020, for instance, was interrupted in 2022 due to inflation. At the same time, many challenges that seemed important at the time turned out to be just temporary speed bumps.
Today’s bull market is no exception and has already faced periods of significant volatility, such as the sharp pullbacks in 2025 around tariffs and earlier this year due to the war in Iran.
Serious challenges about growth, geopolitical events, fiscal challenges, oil price shocks, and politics will most likely be with us. And yet, consumers and businesses adapted to these conditions, allowing markets to recover.
Your goal is neither to celebrate nor become complacent but to stick with a well-designed plan.
If you could use some help with one, simply give us a call.
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