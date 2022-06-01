Temecula Valley Hospital Named Top 10% in Nation for Cardiac Surgery

Temecula Valley Hospital is among the top 10% in the nation for Cardiac Surgery and a recipient of the Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award™ according to the new ranking by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.

Temecula Valley Hospital was also recognized with Five-Star Distinctions in Coronary Bypass Surgery and Coronary Intervention Procedures in 2022 as well as a Five-Star Distinction for Treatment of Heart Failure for two years in a row (2021-2022).

Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards recognize hospitals with superior performance in specific specialty lines and specialty focus areas. From 2018-2020, patients treated at hospitals receiving the Cardiac Surgery Specialty Excellence Award have, on average, a 53.4% lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.



“We want to provide information to make finding a healthcare specialist an easier experience for consumers. Patients can feel confident knowing that hospitals that are recognized for their performance in Cardiac Surgery provide high-quality care and superior outcomes,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science, Healthgrades.“We are extremely proud to be recognized by Healthgrades for superior outcomes in cardiac surgery at Temecula Valley Hospital,” said Chief Executive Officer Darlene Wetton. “This award not only affirms our commitment to quality patient care and exceptional outcomes, but also gives our patients peace of mind and confidence in making Temecula Valley Hospital their choice for cardiac care.”

Since opening its doors patients in 2013, Temecula Valley Hospital has dedicated itself to offering major cardiovascular specialty services, such as open-heart surgery. The hospital has received designation as a STEMI Receiving Center and Accreditation by the American College of Cardiology as a Chest Pain Center.

Wetton continued, “At Temecula Valley Hospital we have made it an integral part of our strategy to focus on efforts that will make us a leading cardiovascular institute in the region, while maintaining our high reputation for quality. We are proud to be able to serve our community with some of the most advanced cardiac care in the region. Our patients are at the heart of everything we do. Anything we can do to make their journey of care easier, such as bringing some of the most comprehensive and advanced cardiac care in the nation close to home, we are committed to.”

For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 31 common conditions and procedures. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected), and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected).

About Temecula Valley Hospital

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH) brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care featuring ER Reserve; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; general and surgical specialties. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety designated by The Leapfrog Group as a Top Hospital in both 2017 and 2020. The hospital has recently been recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2021-2022 for Heart Attack, Heart Failure and COPD, as well as the Healthgrades 2022 Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award. TVH is a 2021 DNV Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center and has received seven Women’s Choice Award Achievements as One of America’s Best Hospitals for Stroke Care and One of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety. Other accolades include: the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus with Target Stroke Elite Plus Quality Achievement Award and Mission: Lifeline Bronze Receiving Achievement Award, Blue Distinction® Center Designation for Quality in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries, The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Certification for Hip and Knee Replacement, the first Universal Health Services hospital in the country to achieve accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) as a Geriatric Emergency Department, 4 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating, the American College of Cardiology Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation, the honor of the Inland Empire’s Top Workplaces 2017 and 2018, has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatment-including Cardiac Medical Intervention, Cardiac Rhythm Programs and Cardiac Surgery. For more information, please visit https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/