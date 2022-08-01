UHS SoCal MEC Welcomes New Residents and Fellows at White Coat Ceremony

Universal Health Services Southern California Medical Education Consortium (UHS SoCal MEC) was excited to welcome its new residents to the region at the traditional White Coat Ceremony, which took place at Temecula Valley Hospital on Thursday, June 30. The ceremony was also attended by faculty members and hospital administration across the UHS regional facilities.

The White Coat Ceremony is a significant and memorable event as new residents make the transition from medical school to beginning their journey as practicing physicians. The long white coat is the pre-eminent symbol of physicians for over 100 years signifying the medical professionalism and trust expected from patients.

“We are thrilled to welcome the newest cohort of residents and fellows to Southwest Riverside County,” said Michael Nduati, MD, MBA, MPH, FAAFP, Chief Academic Officer and Designated Institutional Official, UHS Southern California Medical Education Consortium. “Following a hugely successful inaugural year offering programs in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Emergency Medicine and Transitional Year; we are excited to have expanded with the launch of residency programs in Ob/Gyn and General Surgery, and fellowships in Cardiology, Pulmonary and Sports Medicine.”

“Research has shown that physicians often practice where they train, which is why we are committed to investing in and expanding our medical education offering,” said Darlene Wetton, Temecula Valley Hospital CEO. “Our goal is to retain these individuals in order to ensure high quality care over the long term in Southwest Riverside County.”

The UHS Southern California Medical Education Consortium residency programs are based out of the California regional hospitals that are part of the Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Acute Care Division, including Temecula Valley Hospital, Corona Regional Medical Center, Palmdale Regional Medical Center, and Southwest Healthcare System Hospitals Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center. Approved programs are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). For more information, visit www.socalresidency.com.