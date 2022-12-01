Temecula Valley Hospital Offers the Da Vinci® Xi

Temecula Valley Hospital Now Offers Latest in Surgical Technology – The Da Vinci® Xi Robotic Surgical System

The da Vinci® Xi Robotic Surgical System is the latest in technology for versatility and flexibility and is now available at Temecula Valley Hospital. da Vinci® Xi Robotic Surgical System allows surgeons to perform complex minimally invasive surgical procedures with precision and accuracy. The system is an advanced robotic platform designed to expand the surgeon’s capabilities and offer an option to open surgery. It provides multi-quadrant access and is used for a variety of complex procedures.

Surgeons at Temecula Valley Hospital are now able to perform general and cardiothoracic surgical procedures using da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System robotic-assisted technology. For general surgery, this includes procedures such as inguinal hernia surgery, cholecystectomy, colon resection. For cardiothoracic surgery this includes lung resections and mitral valve repair.

The first case to utilize the da Vinci Xi system at Temecula Valley Hospital was performed earlier this month by Francis A. Essien, MD. “As a surgeon, the da Vinci Xi Robot allows me to offer our patients expanded surgery options with the added benefits of safer operations with a faster recovery and less pain. I am excited for the surgeons here at Temecula Valley Hospital, and the community at large, as it enables more patients to have access to minimally invasive surgery.”

“We are pleased to be able to offer our community this advanced option in minimally invasive surgery,” said Temecula Valley Hospital CEO Darlene Wetton. “The da Vinci Xi Robot is widely utilized in general surgery and we are proud to be the first in the region to offer cardiothoracic robotic surgery. Now our patients have more opportunities to choose TVH for their surgery.”

Minimally invasive robotic surgery at Temecula Valley Hospital can provide a wide range of benefits to patients compared to traditional surgery, including:

Quicker recoveries

Shorter hospital stays

Quicker return to normal daily activities

Reduced scarring

Reduced pain and trauma to the body

Not all procedures can be performed robotically, and not all patients are candidates for procedures that can be performed robotically. The surgeon will decide if your procedure can be performed robotically. More information can be found at: www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/robot

About Temecula Valley Hospital

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH) brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care featuring ER Reserve; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; general and surgical specialties. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety designated by The Leapfrog Group as a Top Hospital in both 2017 and 2020. The hospital has recently been recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2022-2023 for Heart Attack, Heart Failure and Stroke, as well as the Healthgrades 2022 Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award. TVH is a 2021 DNV Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center and has received seven Women’s Choice Award Achievements as One of America’s Best Hospitals for Stroke Care and One of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety. Other accolades include: the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, Mission Lifeline® – STEMI Receiving Center – GOLD PLUS, Mission Lifeline® – NSTEMI – SILVER, Blue Distinction® Center Designation for Quality in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries, The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Certification for Hip and Knee Replacement, the first Universal Health Services hospital in the country to achieve accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) as a Geriatric Emergency Department, 3 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating, the American College of Cardiology Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation, the honor of the Inland Empire’s Top Workplaces 2017 and 2018, has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatment-including Cardiac Medical Intervention, Cardiac Rhythm Programs and Cardiac Surgery.

For more information, please visit https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com