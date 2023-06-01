Temecula Valley Hospital Awarded Spring 2023 A Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group

Temecula Valley Hospital received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. This national distinction celebrates Temecula Valley Hospital’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic.

“We are honored to be recognized with an ‘A’ Grade by The Leapfrog Group once again, as one of the safest hospitals in the United States,” said Darlene Wetton, Temecula Valley Hospital Chief Executive Officer. “Our teams have worked rigorously to develop best practices to ensure patient safety, quality, and satisfaction. It is deeply gratifying to see their hard work and efforts be recognized at a national level.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But this hospital received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers and clinicians who together made that possible.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Temecula Valley Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook and via its newsletter.

About Temecula Valley Hospital



Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH), part of Southwest Healthcare, brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; general and surgical specialties. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety designated by The Leapfrog Group as a Top Hospital in both 2017 and 2020. The hospital was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2022-2023 for Heart Attack, Heart Failure and Stroke, as well as the Healthgrades 2022 Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award. TVH is a DNV Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center and has received eight Women’s Choice Award Achievements as One of America’s Best Hospitals for Stroke Care and One of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety. Other accolades include: the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, Mission Lifeline® – STEMI Receiving Center – GOLD PLUS, Mission Lifeline® – NSTEMI – SILVER, Blue Distinction® Center Designation for Quality in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries, The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Certification for Hip and Knee Replacement, first hospital in the state of California to achieve certification as a Gluten-Free Food Service facility, 3 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating, the American College of Cardiology Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation, the honor of the Inland Empire’s Top Workplaces 2017 and 2018, has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatment-including Cardiac Medical Intervention, Cardiac Rhythm Programs and Cardiac Surgery. For more information, please visit https://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com/

About Southwest Healthcare



Southwest Healthcare is a comprehensive network of care with five hospitals and multiple convenient ambulatory locations serving our community. With more than 7,000 skilled and talented care providers across the region, all dedicated to the highest standards, our shared goal is to provide convenient access to a wide range of healthcare services. Learn more: www.SouthwestHealthcare.com.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.