Temecula Valley Hospital Receives the 2024 Women’s Choice Award® as One of America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH) has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that Temecula Valley Hospital is in the top 10% of 4,728 U.S. hospitals offering heart care services.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the No. 1 killer of American women, causing one in three deaths each year – approximately one woman every minute. What’s often thought of as a “man’s disease” strikes more women than men and is more deadly than all forms of cancer combined. “Heart disease is the leading killer of women,” said Delia Passi, founder, and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “With such strong prevalence of heart disease in women, we want every woman to know where to find the very best heart care before she ever has an incident.”

Heart and Vascular Care at Temecula Valley

The methodology used to select Temecula Valley Hospital as one of the Best Hospitals for Heart Care is unique in that it evaluates:

The number of cardiac/vascular services offered. Recognized hospitals must offer at least six of the following services: Cardiac Catheter Lab, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Cardiac Surgery, Carotid Stenting, Coronary Interventions, Electrophysiology, Vascular Interventions, Vascular Surgery and Coronary Intensive Care (CCU).

30-day mortality and readmission rates for heart attack and failure

Patient recommendation ratings on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) Survey

Primary research about women’s healthcare preferences

Temecula Valley Hospital is one of 526 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for heart care in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award. “We are delighted to place in the top 10% in the nation for best heart care,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO, Temecula Valley Hospital. “At Temecula Valley Hospital we are dedicated to ensuring our patients have the best possible chance of survival when it comes to heart disease. It is an honor to be recognized for our commitment to caring for the women in our community with a need for cardiovascular care. It also gives these patients peace of mind and confidence in making TVH their choice for cardiac care.”