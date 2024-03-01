Michelle’s Place “Hope Lights the Night” Luminary Event, Open to the Community

A Memorable Luminary Event, on Tuesday, April 2nd from 5pm – 8pm in Canyon Lake

Join us for the inaugural “Hope Lights the Night” Luminary Event, on Tuesday, April 2nd from 5pm – 8pm at the Holiday Harbor in Canyon Lake. This luminary celebration is hosted by the Canyon Lake Mermaid Club and Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center.

We will gather to honor the cherished friends and family who illuminate our lives with love and laughter and to remember those who have gone before us. “Hope Lights the Night” celebrates friendship, family, resilience, and support that moves us through life’s darkest moments, illuminating our paths to joy and hope.

Activities during the event will include decoration & display of luminary lights & bags, a moment of silence to remember loved ones we have lost, a champagne/sparkling cider toast, live music, and a “Wall of Hope” displaying the names of friends and family being honored and remembered. Food will be available for purchase from on-site food trucks.

The lighting of the luminaries will take place at sunset.

This is a free, family-friendly event; however, an RSVP is REQUIRED to attend. To RSVP or for more information, please visit michellesplace.org/events. All members of your party must have an RSVP for entry. To honor a loved one on the “Wall of Hope,” include their name during registration. Event address: Holiday Harbor, 22180 Village Way Dr, Canyon Lake, CA 92587

Bill and Marilyn Watson, Founders and Michelle’s parents share “Our daughter Michelle loved life and lived her days joyfully and filled with hope and positivity. This “Hope Lights the Night” is an idea we had, to gather the community, provide an opportunity to share our unique stories, celebrate our loved ones, honor those we’ve lost, and illuminate the lives of those who have touched our hearts. An event that represents hope, joy and positivity in all of us.”

About Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center:

Michelle’s Place is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and the only All-Cancer resource center in the Counties of San Bernadino, Riverside, and surrounding areas. Founded in 2001 as a breast cancer resource center, the organization expanded in 2018 to serve individuals and families with a diagnosis of any kind of cancer. Michelle’s Place currently serves about 2,300 cancer patients with more than 14,000 free resources annually. All programs and services are free to the community.