Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital CEO Darlene Wetton Promoted to Group Vice President, California

Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH) proudly announces the promotion of Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital, to the prestigious role of Group Vice President, California. In this new capacity, Wetton will oversee a portfolio of healthcare facilities within the Southwest Healthcare network across Southern California.

“Elevating Darlene to Group Vice President is a testament to her remarkable leadership and unwavering dedication,” remarked Eddie Sim, President, Acute Care Division, Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). “Throughout her tenure at TVH, she has consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to excellence and a steadfast focus on delivering exceptional care to our patients.”

Under Wetton’s visionary leadership, Temecula Valley Hospital has garnered widespread acclaim, achieving accolades such as a 5-Star Medicare Hospital Compare rating, 11 Leapfrog A-grade ratings, and two Leapfrog Top Hospital designations. Her promotion reflects not only her personal achievements but also TVH’s commitment to excellence in patient care and community health.

Expressing her gratitude for the promotion, Wetton remarked, “I am deeply honored and inspired by the opportunity to further advance healthcare delivery and outcomes across Southern California. Together with our dedicated teams, I am eager to embrace this new challenge and continue our mission of excellence.”

Beyond her transformative impact within the hospital walls, Wetton’s commitment to service extends to her active engagement in civic and community initiatives. She currently holds esteemed positions on several boards and has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to healthcare and the community.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Darlene on her well-deserved promotion,” said Sim. “Her leadership and dedication exemplify the values of Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital, and we are confident in her ability to continue making a significant impact in her expanded role within the Southwest Healthcare network. Darlene’s promotion will further strengthen our commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services across California, and her leadership will be instrumental in driving positive outcomes and fostering collaboration within our integrated network of care.”

About Temecula Valley Hospital

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH), part of Southwest Healthcare, brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; general and surgical specialties. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety designated by The Leapfrog Group as a Top Hospital in both 2017 and 2020 and recently received its 11th A Grade from the Leapfrog Group for Fall 2023. The hospital was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2023-2024 for COPD. Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Pneumonia and Stroke. TVH is a DNV Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center and has received eight Women’s Choice Award Achievements as One of America’s Best Hospitals for Stroke Care and One of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety. Other accolades include: the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, Mission Lifeline® – STEMI Receiving Center – GOLD PLUS, Mission Lifeline® – NSTEMI – GOLD, Blue Distinction® Center Designation for Quality in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries, The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Certification for Hip and Knee Replacement, first hospital in the state of California to achieve certification as a Gluten-Free Food Service facility, 3 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating, the American College of Cardiology Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation, the honor of the Inland Empire’s Top Workplaces 2017 and 2018, has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatment-including Cardiac Medical Intervention, Cardiac Rhythm Programs and Cardiac Surgery. For more information, please visit SWHtemeculavalley.com.

About Southwest Healthcare

Southwest Healthcare is a comprehensive network of care with five hospitals and multiple convenient ambulatory locations serving our community. With more than 7,000 skilled and talented care providers across the region, all dedicated to the highest standards, our shared goal is to provide convenient access to a wide range of healthcare services. Learn more: www.SouthwestHealthcare.com.