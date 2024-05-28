Four Ways to Reduce Stress

No matter what season it is, spring, summer, winter or fall, life can be stressful. Stress, stress, and more stress! But really, it should not be that way. Life should not only revolve around work, and more work, it should also include creating memories with family and friends and participating in outdoor activities. So, commit to take a moment at this very time to feel grateful for all you have… And then implement these four stress-busting tactics.

Hydrate yourself. Did you know that 75 percent of Americans are chronically dehydrated? And that can lead to a depressed immune system, impaired concentration, moodiness, headaches, and fatigue. If you are not drinking enough water, these symptoms will catch up to you fast. Yes, you have heard it before. Drinking enough water helps with everything from clearer skin to improved energy. And it even helps to combat stress.

Just remember one easy rule: Drink 8 eight-ounce glasses of water daily, or half your body weight in ounces (so a 150-pound person would drink 75 ounces of water each day).

Get enough sleep. When you do not sleep enough, your body is prompted to produce stress hormones that slow your metabolism. This can lead to a variety of symptoms from lowered energy and moodiness to food cravings and weight gain. Make sure you are getting seven to eight hours of quality sleep each night. Consider investing in a better mattress, light-blocking drapes, or anything else that helps you get the proper amount of shut-eye.

Nourish your body. Too much sugar will lead to blood sugar swings, moodiness, and energy crashes. Your immune system can suffer, too. Despite the temptation, decrease your sugar intake and l limit yourself to just one small serving of desserts. It is important to remember to balance your plate with plenty of fresh fruit and veggies.

Look up and look around. Screen time can be seriously addictive, disrupts sleep cycles, and can lead to feelings of anxiety and stress. Make sure to get off your phone, turn off the TV, and go outside at least once per day. If you can exercise during this time, you will get double points for de-stressing.