Get Ready for Michelle’s Place Annual Walk of Hope

Mark your calendars and join us at Promenade Temecula on October 27th, 2024, for a day that promises to be nothing short of spectacular! The Walk of Hope, hosted by Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center, The City of Temecula and Promenade Temecula, is back and bigger than ever, ready to ignite your spirit and fill your heart with joy.

This year, we’re taking the excitement up a notch with thrilling new features and activities that will leave you buzzing. After the overwhelming success of last year’s event, which saw over 1000 participants and incredible support from local businesses, the City of Temecula, and our dedicated Police and Fire Departments, this year’s Walk of Hope is set to dazzle.

What’s New in 2024?

Get revved up for our inaugural “Cars of Hope” Car Show, a stunning showcase of automotive excellence that will turn heads and captivate car enthusiasts of all ages. But that’s just the beginning! Alongside the beloved walk, we’re introducing expanded food options, an array of vibrant vendor booths, live music that will keep you dancing, and a host of family-friendly entertainment that guarantees fun for everyone.

Kim Gerrish, Executive Director of Michelle’s Place, shares her excitement: “It’s more than just a walk — it’s a celebration of hope, positivity, and the incredible connections within our community. With the addition of the Car Show and expanded activities, we’re inviting everyone to experience an unforgettable day of joy and unity.”

Are you a vendor eager to showcase your products or services? Don’t miss this golden opportunity to connect with our vibrant community. Spaces are filling up fast, so secure your spot early by contacting Vendor@MichellesPlace.org.

For those looking to sponsor this landmark event or enter the Car Show, all the details you need can be found at www.MichellesPlace.org/Events.

Save the Date and be part of a day where hope and community come together in an extraordinary celebration! Go to www.MichellesPlace.Org/Events and sign up!