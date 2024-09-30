 I Suspect My Kid May Be Trying Drugs, What Can I Do?

It’s important for you to know that many young people experiment with some sort of drug; it’s part of growing up. In today’s age, with the prevalence of Fentanyl and it being placed in everything from Xanax to marijuana, the risks associated with this experimentation are higher than ever before. It has never been more important to be hypervigilant in speaking with your kids about substance use and being aware of their behavior. Alcohol remains the substance most teens try first, however, often this can become a problem itself, or lead to the use of other substances.

Here are some signs that may indicate your kid has a problem.

You notice:

Your child shows a sudden change in behavior, a change in appearance, or a change in attitude to you or other family members.

They may become more secretive, or less helpful at home.

School grades drop, or you find money missing.

Your kid has a new group of friends, or doesn’t bring friends home any more.

They may show a decrease in interest in hobbies or sports activities

Asking to extend curfews, or show up late

These could be warnings that your daughter or son may be headed down the wrong path. This is not a time to panic, or react rashly out of anger or fear.

What do you mean, don’t panic?

Guilt, fear, and anger are natural reactions when you suspect your kid is on drugs. But wait. Calm down before discussing your concerns with your child. Approach drug use the same way you would approach any other issue with your child. If you aren’t sure about what to do, find help in your community.

My kid doesn’t listen to me.

Listening is a two-way street. Are you listening to your kid? Are you paying attention to what they are saying? Lecturing an adolescent is seldom effective.

How serious is it?

Find out what you’re dealing with — the type of drug or drugs being used, and the extent and frequency of use. If they deny use, random drug screenings can be helpful with accountability. If there is no problem, they should not have a problem with you wanting to ensure they are negative in light of the number of overdoses that are occurring since the rise of Fentanyl. It may also help them say no when presented the option if they know they are going to be tested. Show you have confidence in your child and their ability to make the right decisions. Praising them when they do things well can improve their self-esteem. Coming from a place of compassion and love while sharing your fears and setting boundaries, will help them from defending and rebelling. Seek the help of a qualified professional if needed.

Why my kid?

Drug use can affect any family. It doesn’t mean you have failed as a parent.

Are my own actions affecting my kid’s behavior?

Although you have let your child know that you are opposed to drug use, your own use of alcohol, cigarettes, or pills may be sending mixed messages from you as a role model.

With both parents working, my kid has a lot of free time after school.

Encourage them to get involved in after-school activities. When you are at home, spend time with your child, perhaps watching television programs they like to watch. At times like these, the topic of drugs may come up more naturally.

I don’t know anything about drugs.

Educate yourself. Parents who know about drugs—how they’re used, what their effects are, and what the law is—are both more confident and more believable as information sources for kids. Feel free to reach out with any questions to Hill Alcohol and Drug Treatment at 951-719-3685 or by email at erin@hillrecovery.com