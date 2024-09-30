Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital Appoints Hong Min as New CEO 

Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Hong Min, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective today. Min is a dynamic healthcare executive with over 20 years of experience, bringing a proven record of high performance and achievement in hospital operations, strategic planning and culture/change management.

Min succeeds Darlene Wetton, who was promoted to Group Vice President, Southwest Healthcare, California. In her new role, Wetton oversees a portfolio of healthcare facilities within the Southwest Healthcare network across Southern California, furthering her impact and contributions to the organization.

Min comes to Temecula Valley Hospital from UCI Health in Los Alamitos, California, where he served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of a 172-bed medical center. During his tenure, he provided executive oversight for various ancillary and support services, led COVID-19 surge planning and operations, and spearheaded community engagement initiatives to align the hospital’s services with the evolving needs of the local population.

Prior to his role at UCI Health, Min held leadership positions at several esteemed healthcare organizations, including Assistant Medical Center Administrator at Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center, where he led the medical center to top quartile performance in key quality metrics. He also played a pivotal role in opening a new 104-bed hospital at Queen’s Medical Center-West O’ahu in Hawaii, demonstrating his expertise in project management and operational leadership.

Min holds a Master of Science in Health Policy and Management from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His academic background and extensive professional experience uniquely position him to lead Temecula Valley Hospital into its next phase of growth and development, serving this thriving community.

“I am honored to join the Temecula Valley Hospital team,” said Min. “I am fully committed to upholding and advancing the hospital’s legacy of compassionate, high-quality care for our patients and community. Together, we will continue to build upon this strong foundation, striving for excellence and integrity in every aspect of healthcare delivery.”

Reflecting on the leadership transition, Wetton shared her confidence in Min’s ability to lead the hospital forward: “Hong’s leadership is marked by a thoughtful approach and a deep understanding of the complexities of healthcare. His strategic vision, coupled with a genuine commitment to patient-centered care, makes him uniquely qualified to build on the successes we’ve achieved at Temecula Valley Hospital. I look forward to continuing to support him and the entire team as we advance our shared mission across the region.”

Temecula Valley Hospital is confident that under Min’s leadership, the hospital will continue to thrive, further enhancing its reputation for delivering exceptional healthcare to the community. The hospital also extends its deepest gratitude and best wishes to Wetton as she embarks on her expanded role within the organization, knowing that her legacy of excellence will continue to inspire and guide the team.

About Temecula Valley Hospital

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH), part of Southwest Healthcare, brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; general and surgical specialties. For more information, please visit SWHtemeculavalley.com.