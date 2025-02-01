Educational Scholarships Now Available Through Michelle’s Place Applications Open Until March 15, 2025

Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center is offering seven (7) educational scholarships for individuals impacted by cancer. Applications are open now through March 15, 2025, for students residing in Riverside, San Bernardino, and North San Diego Counties. Awardees will be announced on April 15, 2025.

Each scholarship has specific eligibility criteria, which can be found at https://michellesplace.org. A dedicated review committee of community volunteers will evaluate applications, aligning with the mission of Michelle’s Place: to ensure that no one faces cancer alone.

Scholarships Available:

Patricia Deroeux Scholarship : Sponsored by the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce, this scholarship supports Temecula residents who are children of a parent who has passed away from cancer and are in need of educational financial assistance.

Michelle's Place Scholarship – North San Diego County : A $1,000 scholarship awarded to individuals affected by cancer in North San Diego County seeking financial assistance for their educational pursuits.

Michelle's Place Scholarship – Riverside/San Bernardino Counties : A $1,000 scholarship awarded to individuals impacted by cancer in Riverside or San Bernadino County in need of educational financial support.

Shanen Skinner-Pearson Spirit of Life Scholarship : Awarded to individuals impacted by breast cancer who have used their experience to inspire others and live a more fulfilling life.

Team Charlotte Ovarian Cancer Awareness Scholarship : Sponsored by Charlotte Flynn and her family and friends, this scholarship is available to individuals in Riverside County who have been personally affected by ovarian cancer or have a family member impacted by it.

Bill Cathey Scholarship : Sponsored by Pam Pilcher and Jennifer Cathey, this scholarship will assist Riverside County residents affected by cancer who require financial aid for their educational goals.

Barbara Bryan Matzkin Scholarship: In memory of Barbara Bryan Matzkin, this scholarship is for North San Diego County residents impacted by cancer in need of financial assistance for their education.

About Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center

Michelle’s Place is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, dedicated to providing comprehensive support to individuals and families affected by cancer. Serving Riverside, San Bernardino, and surrounding counties, Michelle’s Place offers 22 different programs, including financial resources, mental health services, educational seminars, wigs & prosthetics, and social support. With over 14,000 free resources distributed annually, Michelle’s Place empowers cancer patients to find community and hope.

Founded in 2001 as a breast cancer resource center, Michelle’s Place expanded in 2018 to serve individuals with any cancer diagnosis. The organization is committed to providing free resources to the community, helping approximately 2,300 cancer patients each year. For more information and to apply for scholarships, visit https://michellesplace.org.