Michelle’s Place Hosts “Hope Lights the Night” Luminary Event in Canyon Lake on March 9, 2025

Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center invites the community to the second annual “Hope Lights the Night” Luminary Event on Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Holiday Harbor in Canyon Lake. This special evening is co-hosted by the Canyon Lake Mermaid Club and Michelle’s Place, bringing together friends and families to honor and remember those who have touched our lives with love, joy, and strength.

“Hope Lights the Night” is a celebration of resilience, hope, and the support that helps guide us through life’s challenges. The event will feature the decoration and display of luminary lights, a moment of silence to honor lost loved ones, champagne and sparkling cider to toast, live music, and a “Wall of Hope” recognizing those being remembered. Food will be available for purchase from on-site food trucks, and the luminaries will be lit at sunset, creating a beautiful and heartfelt display.

This free, family-friendly event requires an RSVP for entry. Please visit michellesplace.org/events to RSVP and for more information. All attendees must have an RSVP for entry. To honor a loved one on the “Wall of Hope,” please be sure to include their name during registration.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Holiday Harbor, 22180 Village Way Dr, Canyon Lake, CA 92587

Bill and Marilyn Watson, founders of Michelle’s Place and parents of the late Michelle, shared, “Our daughter Michelle lived her life with joy, hope, and positivity. The ‘Hope Lights the Night’ event was born from our desire to gather the community, share stories, celebrate loved ones, and honor those we’ve lost. It’s a moment to shine light on the hope, joy, and positivity that we all carry.”

About Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center

Michelle’s Place is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves individuals and families affected by any type of cancer across Riverside, San Bernardino, and surrounding counties. Founded in 2001 as a breast cancer resource center, Michelle’s Place expanded in 2018 to provide free programs and services for all cancer patients. The organization currently supports about 2,300 patients annually and offers more than 14,000 free resources each year.