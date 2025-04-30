From Real Estate to Rejuvenation: Local Entrepreneur Opens Wellness Lounge in the Heart of Murrieta

After spending over two decades watching the Temecula Valley evolve, one longtime resident is now helping the community rediscover itself—from the inside out. Meet Jamie Grijalva, the woman behind The Body Bottega, a luxurious yet approachable wellness and aesthetics destination redefining the med spa experience.

As a local of over 20 years, businesswoman, real estate broker, and mom, she’s worn many hats. She’s built a life in the valley with her husband, a retired U.S. Marine Corps officer, and two teenage boys (plus their beloved fur babies). She’s also proud to co-own four local body art studios along with her brokerage, Selling SoCal. Beyond building businesses, she’s poured her heart into giving back—raising nearly $25,000 through her co-owned shops to support local families and individuals facing difficult times.

When the world changed in 2020 due to COVID, she noticed a persoaonal change. During the early days of the pandemic, she woke up feeling off, sluggish, looking a little older, and less like herself. After talking to friends and family, they too were going through something similar. That’s when she started researching anti-aging treatments and ways to feel better inside and out. Upon visiting a few local med spas, she noticed something: the environments felt more like urgent care centers than places of rejuvenation. That’s when the idea of The Body Bottega was born. “I envisioned a place that was both elevated and welcoming—a med spa where advanced medical procedures meet comfort, warmth, and community. A place where we can come not just to look better, but to feel our absolute best.” -Jamie Grijalva

Located across the street from the Murrieta Hot Springs Resort, The Body Bottega offers a range of services that caters to those balancing busy lives, families, careers, and the desire to feel vibrant again. Here is a list of some of the most popular treatments:

Weight Loss Support with GLP-1 Medications – Our customized programs using semaglutide and tirzepatide help clients lose weight safely under medical supervision.

IV Therapy & Vitamin Injections – Boost your energy, immunity, and glow with our menu of wellness drips and vitamin shots.

Tox & Fillers – Refresh your natural beauty with neuromodulators and artfully placed injectables.

Cutera Secret Pro CO2 Laser & RF Microneedling – A powerful duo for skin resurfacing and collagen stimulation, with dramatic results for texture, tone, and tightening.

Signature Facials & Jet Plasma Treatments – Non-invasive, results-driven skin care that blends science with luxury.

Hair Removal – Our newest addition, offering fast, effective, and comfortable laser hair removal for all skin types.

Bio-Regenerative Joint Injections (Launching Soon!) – A new age procedure aimed to reduce joint pain and inflammation through the regeneration of tissue through human growth factors.

At The Body Bottega, every treatment is delivered with intention. Confidence isn’t just skin-deep, it’s about aligning how you feel with how you show up in the world.